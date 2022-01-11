Why “Chiquimarco” became a referee and not a footballer

“Chiquimarco” thought about being a footballer before refereeing (Photo: AFP)

Marco Antonio Rodriguez, better known as Chiquimarco, was one of the most recognized referees in the mexican soccer. With a 19-year track record he whistled World Cup matches, Liga MX finals, Copa Oro, Copa Libertadores and other international and national competitions.

His controversial decisions led to him being identified by fans as a controversial referee, but also loved by soccer fans. But before becoming a referee of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) He thought about becoming a player and being on the other side of sports decisions.

Chiquimarco He belonged to schools in America and Pumas to begin his professional training, however, a fact made him change his mind and belong to the “hated” sector of Aztec football. In conversation with the program The ball who knows from TUDN, Marco Antonio told why he decided to be a referee and not a player.

Although the family is considered the main reason for taking up a profession, in the case of Chiquimarco things were not like that and He made his own decision to undertake his training in the refereeing schools of Mexico.

“I do not come from a referee family, there is always a reference. In my case, no, I was a footballer, I played at the América school, my dad took me there, then with Pumas “

During his childhood Antonio Rodríguez had a taste for national football but a catastrophic event for the Mexico City changed his plans. When I was about 12 years old lived through the 1985 earthquake who had a magnitude of 8.1, different constructions of the Mexican capital collapsed and the citizenship went through a crisis.

Faced with such a panorama, The family of Chiquimarco decided to move to Nayarit where they began a new stage.

“The earthquake of 85 is coming and soon we are going to Nayarit. And in Nayarit I was 14, 15 years old to play as a minor in the Deportivo Nayarit third division with Nico Ramírez, my generation partner. Suddenly the coach on duty told me: ‘You know you lack more power, come next year,’ “recalled the former international referee of the FIFA.

The rejection led him to become others sports like triathlon and seek the goal of sneaking into some youth olympics. Time passed and when he was in high school he received an invitation from one of his classmates to become a soccer whistler.

In the first instance the Chiquimarco rejected the idea He considered that the profession of the referee is very controversial and exhausting in Mexican soccer. But 1990 World Cup in Italy He opened the prospect for the former Mexican whistler.

“The 1990 World Cup was being played in parallel and my parents had businesses, I stopped studying that period. I would go to business, we had a laundry and I would watch the whole World Cup. Suddenly the news comes that Edgardo Codesal directs the world cup final, something happened in me ”.

Seeing that a Mexican referee would be in the World Cup In the greatest event of international football, Marco Antonio thought that he could do it too and he wondered if with preparation he could reach a World Cup.

“If I prepare for the cups, if I prepare as a referee starting in Nayarit in the mud in children’s soccer, can I aspire to World Cups? ‘Of course you have to prepare’ then. And I said ‘well, I’m going to start being a referee, I’m going to three World Cups and I’m retiring, I’m starting and that’s how it was’

He put his plan into motion and studied at the now College for Soccer Referees of the State of Nayarit and little by little he embarked on a career until he had a broad career in Liga MX, the recognition of FIFA and the opportunity to work in World Cups.

