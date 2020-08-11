Why Christopher Nolan Told Tenet’s Editor It Would Be ‘The Hardest Film’ Anyone’s Ever Cut

A Christopher Nolan film is at all times extremely anticipated, however the brand new movie Tenet is that rather more in demand proper now as a result of it retains getting pushed again. The trailers have accomplished their job of getting individuals excited concerning the film. The visuals are spectacular and so they have created all types of attention-grabbing questions. We have been advised that point journey is not a part of the brand new film, however the story is clearly taking part in with time in attention-grabbing methods. We see moments the place time appears to maneuver ahead and backward on the identical time. Clearly, this was a posh film to place collectively, and Christopher Nolan even advised his new editor that she might need the toughest job of any editor ever.