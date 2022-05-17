Why Chucky Lozano will not play the Tri’s friendly matches

The last injury that the Napoli striker had during the Concacaf Octagonal would be the reason why he could not be called to friendly duels (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

The Mexican team directed by Gerardo Tata Martino will have a significant loss for the next friendly matches ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup since Hirving Chucky Lozano will not be able to participate in the tour of the United States and his call with the Tri It would be considered until the start of the World Cup, that is, until the month of November.

Because the Chucky Lozano He has been one of the team members who has experienced the most injuries with the national team in recent competitions, I would take a break to attend to a health problem and have the necessary time to recover in order to be 100 per cent available for Qatar 2022 and report to the Tata Martino.

The last injury that the Napoli striker had during the Concacaf Octagon It would be the reason why he cannot be called to the friendly duels on the tour of the North American country. In recent days it was reported that the striker who competes in Serie A will enter the operating room To treat his right shoulder injury.

Although he took the necessary time to recover, his shoulder injury did not improve (Photo: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

During Mexico’s match against Panama on February 2, the Chucky he left the substitution at minute 66 due to a clash with defender Michael Murillo that caused him a shoulder dislocation. At the time, the Mexican player left the game and was transferred to a hospital near the Azteca Stadium for medical evaluation.

His discharge was immediately reported and he was inactive for a period of one month, since it was until March 4 when he returned to participate with the Neapolitan team in the Serie A tournament; even though he took the time to recover from it, his shoulder injury did not improve, for which an operation would be considered at the end of the season of the Italian series. According to Clear Brand the surgical intervention would be carried out in the country once his club is on vacation so as not to interfere with the formal calendar of the Tricolor and Qatar 2022.

Thus, Gerardo Martino’s coaching staff could not consider him for the match against Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador. Even your call for the start of the Nations League It would also be under consideration, everything will depend on how it evolves after its operation.

(Photo: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

So far, Napoli has not shared any official statement regarding the situation of its player, so it is not known when the interview will take place. right shoulder surgery Chucky Lozano.

Within the tour of the Aztec team, the next match they will play will be against the Nigerians the next Saturday May 28 at the AT&T Stadium a las 19:08 hrs from central Mexico. They will then be measured against Uruguay on June 2 at the University of Phoenix Stadium, Arizona. And finally he will compete against Ecuador at Soldier Field Stadium on June 5 at 6:30 p.m.

In the most recent tournaments in Mexico, Chucky Lozano has been involved in chilling injuries (Photo: USA TODAY/Kevin Jairaj)

In the most recent tournaments in Mexico, the Chucky Lozano has suffered chilling injuries that have worried the Mexican National Team and the fans. One of them was during Gold Cup 2021in the first game against Trinidad and TobagoLozano collided with the goalkeeper and was lying on the grass.

What worried the coaching staff is that his neck was bent at the moment of impact and he was unconscious for a few minutes. He later regained consciousness but the shock caused him to be taken to hospital; In that tournament he was absent and did not play with Mexico until the Concacaf Octagonal for Qatar 2022.

