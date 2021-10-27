Why Chucky Lozano would leave Napoli to get to Manchester United

The winger of the Mexican National Team would be one of the requests of Antonio Conte in his alleged arrival at Manchester United (Photo: Ciro De Luca / REUTERS)

The latest results and above all, the operation of the team Manchester United, they have not accompanied the economic investment that the club made in the past transfer market. This seems to have filled the patience of the fans and the directive itself RedTherefore, according to various British reports, the candidate is already being analyzed to reach the bench of the institution in Norwegian substitution Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The information shared from European lands points to an alleged rapprochement of the directive of the United with the italian coach Antonio Conte, who is currently without a team after leading the Inter de Milan Last season. Your possible arrival with the Red Devils would bring with it the transfer of a Mexican striker to the Premier League.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Conte I would have everything arranged with the Manchester team and one of his first requests would be the arrival of Hirving Lozano to reinforce the lead in Old Trafford. The strategist Azurri I would have in my sights Chucky after following him closely as he passed through the Italy Serie A, where they came to face in the duels between Inter de Milan and Naples.

Lozano is one of the referents of Napoli, with whom he currently holds the first position of Italian Calcio (Photo: Ciro De Luca / REUTERS)

The rumors of the arrival of the selected Tricolor to the Premier League continue to rise after an alleged interest on the part of the Newcastle United for getting their services. The table of Hurracas would be considering the Mexican as one of their first incorporations after the arrival of a group of Arab investors as new owners of the team.

Currently the Aztec winger is one of the most sought-after attackers in Calcio Italiano. Your letter is valued at around EUR 45 million in the market. His great performances with him Naples and the Mexican team They have put it in the sights of different teams from the old continent; however, as of today no formal offer has been submitted to finalize his transfer.

The staff of the Manchester United It became one of the most competitive teams in the major leagues in Europe since the last transfer window. The directive disbursed about EUR 140 million in the purchases of English, Jadon Sancho; the former Real Madrid player, Raphael Varane, and the renowned Portuguese scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite this, the team’s performance on the pitch has not pleased the owners, especially after the defeat against Liverpool last weekend, when they were beaten by a score of 5-0.

United would have already offered EUR 47.7 million for Chucky in May 2020 (Photo: Ciro De Luca / REUTERS)

Teams like him West Ham, Everton and Wolverhampton are other clubs in England that have already shown some interest in the past for the Chucky. In addition, according to information from the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, in May 2020 the own Manchester United offered EUR 47.5 million Napoli to buy the Mexican forward, but in the end the negotiation did not come to fruition at that time.

The reference you left Javier Hernandez at United would be one of the main reasons why the board Red I would not frown upon the arrival of Lozano to the club. The Chicharito generated a great commercial and economic impact in its stage by Old Trafford between 2010 and 2014. In addition, his sports performance satisfied the Manchester entity.

Although Hirving’s outlook points to his departure from Naples, recently pointed out that he is focused on meeting the objectives within the Italian team. “I’m here and well, rumors will always come, they always come, they always come, but the truth is that no, I’m very calm. If the time comes, it will come, but right now I’m here with Napoli concentrated and I’m going to do it in the best way, “said the winger. Mexican team for the journalist Lola Hernández, correspondent of the medium Fox Sports.

