Why Corona virus increased in Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal held it responsible

Corona Virus in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal has attributed the Corona Virus to the increasing pollution in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal said that the corona is responsible for the sudden rise of corona.

In the Chief Ministers meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal said that although the national capital saw a sudden increase of 8,600 cases on November 10, the positivity rate has steadily decreased. He urged for 1,000 ICU beds in central government hospitals till the third wave.

A report was presented during the meeting, which said that an average of 111 deaths per day have occurred in the national capital in the last one week. The average daily death in Maharashtra was 93 in the last one week. Rajasthan's positivity rate was found to be 21 percent last week, which was very high.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were also present. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were also present during the meeting as well as NITI Aayog’s V.K. Paul was also present.

During the meeting, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the state’s performance on Kovid was influenced by the international border that it shares with other countries. He also raised the issue of arrears of GST. Before the meeting, the Rajasthan government imposed a fine of Rs 500 for those not wearing masks. It was also mentioned by the state during the PM-CM meeting. Shah cited examples from the US and Europe and urged states to take precautions.