Why coronavirus burials are just the latest chapter in New York’s plague history

New York City’s intertwining of parks and mass burial web sites continues as a result of the coronavirus dying toll rises and victims are buried on Hart Island

As a result of the dying toll from the coronavirus pandemic in New York City continues to upward thrust, grisly drone pictures captured this week confirmed our our bodies of victims being buried in a trench all through the city limits.

The pictures moreover offered a grim glimpse proper right into a little-known part of New York the place the nonetheless functioning potter’s field of Hart Island holds larger than 1,000,000 our our bodies: overwhelmingly the poor, the anonymous and the unclaimed.

