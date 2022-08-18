Why COVID generated an increase in the resistance of superbugs

Patients can acquire infections with resistant bacteria that have a 10-fold higher risk of mortality compared to a heart attack (AP)

The public health problem of antimicrobial resistance that they have the superbacterias It was worrying, but after COVID-19, it is even more so for the scientific community. It is that the hospital infections have increased at least 15% in the first year alone from pandemicaccording to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) from United States.

The data of this increase coincides with what happens in Argentina, which during the first year of the pandemic there was a 30% increase in the number of resistant bacteria in hospitalsas reported to Infobae the non-profit organization Research in Antibiotic Resistance (INVERA)which brings together specialists in infectology and biochemistry.

Nosocomial infections have increased since 2020 (Gettyimages)

Every year, About 3 million people in the US are infected with germs, such as bacteria and fungi, that they have developed endurance to the medicines designed to kill them. Some 50,000 people die from these threats, often acquired in the same health centers designed to treat them. By 2050, some scientists predict, there could be more deaths from antibiotic resistance than from cancer.

Meanwhile, in Argentina the problem of resistance to antimicrobials, such as antibiotics, has worsened with the pandemic. “The problem means that patients can acquire infections with resistant bacteria that have a 10-fold higher mortality risk compared to a heart attack ”warned in dialogue with Infobae the infectious disease doctor Francisco Nacinovichdirector of INVERA.

Corrie Detweilera professor of molecular, cellular, and developmental biology at CU Boulder, has spent her career trying to develop solutions for what some call “the shadow pandemic” of antimicrobial resistance.

“Modern antibiotics were discovered in 1928, along with penicillin, but it wasn’t until World War II that they began to be manufactured in large quantities. in the US to treat soldiers. That showed its true potential: many people survived who would have died from infections from battle wounds. Since then they have had a massive impact. They have helped people survive basic things like childbirth or falling on the playground or undergoing minor surgery. Before antibiotics, people used to routinely die from these things, and as they stop working, such activities will become much riskier. . You may think more before you have your hip replaced. When your friend gives birth, you may worry that you will never see her alive again. We risk going back to a period 100 years ago when even a minor infection could mean death. ”, described the scientist.

As the expert explains, “a superbug is a bacterium or fungus that is resistant to clinical antimicrobials. They are becoming more common. Right now, for example, the percentage of clinical isolates of Enterobacteriales (which includes things like Salmonella and E. coli) that are known to be resistant is about 35%. So if you go into a hospital and get an infection like this, you have about a one in three chance of being untreatable or poorly treatable.”

The lack of knowledge about the coronavirus caused antibiotics to be administered and consumed more than normal

The specialist indicated that much progress has been made, particularly in hospital-acquired infections, based on a better understanding of the problem and better guidelines on when to use antibiotics. “Between 2012 and 2017, for example, deaths from antimicrobial resistance fell by 18% overall and by almost 30% in hospitals. All of that fell apart during COVID.”

“We didn’t know how to treat COVID and understandably there was quite a bit of chaos in the medical system. People were using more antibiotics, often inappropriately. About 80% of COVID patients received antibiotics. People were given it prophylactically, before they knew they had a bacterial lung infection. That’s not to say that none of the patients needed them. Some did. But the more you use antibiotics, the more you select for resistance. And that’s how you eventually get a superbug,” Detweiler said.

“Inappropriate use of antibiotics in a timely manner has made bacteria resistant to numerous broad-spectrum antibiotics,” Pizzi noted (iStock).

And I add: “When you take an antibiotic you don’t need, you’re essentially putting pressure on other microbes in your body to get stronger. That could make you sick later or make someone in your home sick. You are also selecting for resistant bacteria that you flush into the water system and that can potentially spread antibiotic resistance. And then there’s also a more selfish component, which is that antibiotics kill off the microbiota: the beneficial bacteria that we all have inside our nasal passages and our GI tract to keep us healthy. That makes you more vulnerable to disease.”

For the infectologist Hugo Pizzi, this is a problem of the antibiotic era. “The inappropriate use of antibiotics in a timely manner caused bacteria are resistant to many broad-spectrum antibiotics that were not used properly. In addition, there is self-medication and prescription by people lacking in suitability”, said Dr. Pizzi. “As for Covid, no one should forget that we were facing an unknown enemy with great destructive capacity,” added the expert.

Experts think that to change this dangerous trend “we must return to this idea of ​​administration in hospitals”

“During the early months of the pandemic in 2020, coronavirus patients were prescribed antibiotics. However, it was not appropriate to apply antibiotics that are useful for bacterial infections. This factor contributed to the increase in antimicrobial resistance,” he said. Inés Staneloni, who is part of INVERA and is head of the infection control committee of the Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires. Also, “There was an increase in nosocomial infections during the pandemic that led to an increase in the consumption of antimicrobials.”

Despite the seriousness of the problem of superbacterias in Argentina, experts say there is much to be done: each person has their share of responsibility. People can help cope with the problem at home when they feel sick or when they go to doctors’ offices or hospitals. Health personnel, health authorities throughout the country, the veterinary and agricultural sectors, and even the legislators of the National Congress also have pending tasks.

Dr. Detweiler stated that to change this dangerous trend “we must go back to this idea of ​​management in hospitals: Give antibiotics only when there is a clear need. We were doing the right thing. And then something terrible came along and screwed it up, and he showed that what we were doing was working. That’s good. Second, we need to discover and develop new classes of antibiotics. The last time a new class of antibiotics hit the market was in 1984. The fundamental problem is that they are not cost-effective to develop, compared to, say, a cancer drug. You can go to the pharmacy and buy amoxicillin for 8 dollars. We need programs that reward academic and industry labs like ours for conducting early research.”

“ Antibiotics are tools that were developed from scientific research and have contributed to increasing life expectancy along with vaccines and drinking water . But they are not magic drugs and you have to respect them. They should only be administered when justified and used well. In addition, another important recommendation is to have up-to-date vaccinations such as those that prevent pneumonia and the flu”, concluded Dr. Nacinovich.

