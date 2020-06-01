Why Criminal Minds’ A.J. Cook Still Gets ‘Nervous’ Thinking About J.J. And Reid

Depart a Remark
The Season 14 finale of Criminal Minds gave viewers some closure on the long-standing romance between J.J. and Reid. After going out on one date again in Season 1, J.J. lastly instructed Reid that she had at all times beloved him whereas at gunpoint. It was a high-stakes scenario. Nonetheless, the collection ended with out both of them appearing on their emotions. Whereas it’s solely been just a few months since Criminal Minds wrapped, A.J. Cook lately revealed that she nonetheless will get “nervous” fascinated about J.J. and Reid.
Not each potential couple will get a cheerful ending, and the identical may very well be mentioned of J.J. and Reid. The Season 14 finale was a turning level for them, however they didn’t get collectively in Season 15. J.J. was married and had youngsters with Will LaMontagne, and Reid, who reciprocated her emotions, understood that she wasn’t about to present all that as much as be with him so he was in a position to transfer on. Talking with TVGuide, A.J. Cook regarded again on the beloved Criminal Minds relationship between her character and Matthew Grey Gubler’s Reid. Right here’s what she mentioned:
Each individual has their very own opinion on it. I needed to make it actual and I wished to do it proper, and I wished to do it justice. Hopefully, I did. Still to this present day, it offers me knots in my abdomen as a result of that is such an enormous deal, and I shield J.J. a lot. The truth that it is on the market — I wish to shield her! I believe it was all dealt with actually, rather well in the long term. Who is aware of what would have occurred if that first date means again in Season 1 — in the event that they was one thing means again then? I believe it might be a really totally different present. It nonetheless makes me nervous to this present day.
A.J. Cook sounds very protecting of her character, although I believe viewers wouldn’t hesitate to say she did J.J. justice. That mentioned, I do imagine J.J. and Reid’s relationship would have positively been quite a bit totally different had they acted on any emotions they’d for one another again in Season 1. It’s attainable J.J. wouldn’t have gotten married to Will in any respect, but it surely’s all water beneath the bridge now.
The actress’ nervousness finally stemmed from J.J. revealing her emotions to Reid within the Season 14 finale. Would J.J. have ruined her marriage as a result of she shared her secret? Possibly, however the writers didn’t go down that route. Ultimately, A.J. Cook defined that she was finally happy with the reveal. In her phrases:
I applaud them for doing that as a result of that is not essentially a secure transfer. It was scary for me, however I checked out it as, ‘That is life, man.’ Life is messy and complex and so they clearly do have an actual love for each other, no matter class that falls into.
Criminal Minds might have ended, however viewers can relive all 15 seasons on WeTV, the place the collection will air back-to-back episodes each Saturday and Monday, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET and 4:00 p.m. to eight:00 p.m. ET, respectively. For extra on what to observe, be sure you take a look at our 2020 summer season TV premiere information.
Add Comment