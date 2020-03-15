Why Damon Lindelof Is Now Interested In Joining The MCU (But Not Star Wars, Yet)

Go away a Remark
The MCU and Star Wars franchises are persevering with to develop and, as they do, each carry on attracting huge names. Now, Damon Lindelof, who just lately made waves within the superhero style with HBO’s critically acclaimed Watchmen, could also be seeking to tackle one other comedian e book mission within the MCU. However don’t count on him to be coming into a galaxy far, far-off anytime quickly.
Watchmen marked Lindelof’s first enterprise into the world of comedian books, and it supplied viewers with a contemporary tackle Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic story. Whereas talking with Fandom, the writer-producer revealed that it’s his want to strive new issues that’s drawing him to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In truth, there’s one explicit MCU mission that’s caught his eye:
I feel that doing one thing within the Marvel universe, wherever within the Marvel Universe, can be actually doubtlessly thrilling for me, particularly as they begin to get a bit bit extra experimental. A few of the issues that I’ve seen for WandaVision for instance, simply really feel like, ‘OK, now we’re getting someplace. ’Notably in a tv area.
In addition to working with Marvel Studios, Lindeloff additionally wouldn’t rule out teaming up with Lucasfilm for Star Wars. This, nonetheless, isn’t one thing he’s eager on doing instantly given the present state of the fandom, which he playfully joked about:
I really feel like I might like to do one thing within the Star Wars universe. Perhaps a decade from now after I would now not be blamed for ruining it. That will be a hoot.
Each Lindelof and HBO at the moment haven’t any plans to provide a second season of Watchmen, which means that Lindelof would hypothetically be out there for potential initiatives with Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm. His most up-to-date movie, The Hunt, truly opens in theaters this weekend.
The Star Wars and the MCU collection are at the moment in intervals of transition, as each are venturing into uncharted territory with initiatives that showcase new settings, characters and storylines. Disney+ is changing into the place for this content material, with exhibits like The Mandalorian and upcoming MCU TV collection like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and What If…?.
To date The Mandalorian has been praised by followers and critics alike, and Season 2 is on the way in which. In the meantime, the Marvel exhibits are already producing buzz, particularly after the discharge of that Tremendous Bowl TV spot. And with WandaVision having wrapped and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier nearing the top of manufacturing, it’s solely a matter of time earlier than viewers get to see the exhibits of their entirety.
It goes with out saying that Damon Lindelof ought to be an asset to each franchises and will carve out a definite area for himself inside each universes. It is positively enjoyable to think about what he may do with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes or the Jedi Order. Now, we’ll simply have to attend and see if both one of many Disney-owned studios truly decides to achieve out to him.
