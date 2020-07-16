Why Dan Stevens Signed On For Beauty And The Beast Even Though It Terrified Him

Go away a Remark
For the previous decade, Disney has been producing some astonishing live-action remake variations of its traditional animated movies. Simply behind the record-breaking field workplace success of final summer time’s The Lion King lies Beauty and the Beast’s $1.2 billion in worldwide earnings, which has undoubtedly impressed the upcoming productions of The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan & Wendy. Forward of the remake’s heat reception, Dan Stevens admitted he was “terrified” to tackle the long-lasting position of the Beast.
Fortunately, it is Dan Stevens’ concern that always propels his choices to tackle high-profile roles in initiatives equivalent to Beauty and the Beast. As he defined to IndieWire, “calibrating the correct amount of terror” is how he ended up underneath the movement seize swimsuit of the Beast alongside Emma Watson’s Belle, and that is still his methodology right this moment. In his phrases:
I feel one thing has to peak my curiosity and, this doesn’t go essentially for each single venture, however I feel if one thing looks as if a problem, it looks as if one thing that is likely to be barely terrifying but additionally thrilling if I used to be capable of pull it off, then it turns into that little bit extra engaging.
And it isn’t extremely tough to see this components mirrored in Dan Stevens’ work. The Beauty and the Beast actor returned to his love of music for Netflix’s Eurovision Track Contest: The Story of Hearth Saga to play the scene-stealing position of the fictional Russian singer Alexander Lemtov alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. However in between, he took on the trippy FX Marvel present Legion, horror cult flick Apostle and the villain in Name of the Wild earlier this 12 months.
Dan Stevens’ position in Beauty and the Beast was a very demanding one, not solely as a result of he’d be following a beloved animated character, however he additionally wore a motion-capture swimsuit and sang some main notes for Alan Menken’s new music “Evermore,” which added dimension to Beast’s character. Stevens mirrored:
I cherished studying to carry out in that manner and it’s one thing I might undoubtedly do once more. And musicals, as properly. It’s undoubtedly opened the door to extra musical stuff and I feel there’s extra to return.
There was a sequel within the works for a distinct incarnation of this Disney character at one time, however it doesn’t look to be the studio’s lengthy checklist of creating live-action options. Nevertheless, it was introduced earlier this 12 months {that a} Beauty and the Beast spinoff TV present about LeFou and Gaston is coming to Disney+.
Dan Stevens’ subsequent position can be in a horror movie directed by Dave Franco known as The Rental. The film is coming to VOD and choose drive-ins subsequent Friday, July 24. The subsequent live-action Disney film hitting theaters can be Niki Caro’s Mulan, which significantly diverts from the studio’s typical remake components. It can be a martial arts epic that doesn’t depend on the unique music or many characters from the unique animated film.
Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra information on Disney releases.
Add Comment