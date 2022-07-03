Why Dani Alves called Piojo Herrera “P*nche gü*y”

Dani Alves is looking for a team after having been part of Barcelona in a second stage (Photo: Albert Gea/REUTERS)

Amid the rumors about the future in the professional career of Dani Alveswho this July 1 ceased to have a valid contract with FC Barcelona of Spain, Miguel Herrera clarified the supposed interest of Tigres for taking over the services of the Brazilian. It was so, before the media, ruled out any possibility and argued that his age is an impediment to reaching San Nicolás de los Garza, although the statement uncomfortable to the multi-champion player.

One day after the words of the Louse were disseminated, the 39-year-old right-back did not miss the opportunity to respond and issued a controversial message through his social networks. “The fucking guy manages time now”were the words expressed through his verified Twitter account, @DaniAlvesD2and with which accompanied a publication related to Herrera’s words.

And it is that on Friday, July 1, during a press conference, the Louse Herrera emphasized his intention to revamp the Tigers roster, as well as promoting the production of new talent from the lower categories of the institution. In that sense, although recognized the talent of Alves with the ball, ironic when declaring that he would like to have the young version of the player who was under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

Club León invited Dani Alves to join their ranks (Photo: Twitter/@clubleonfc)

“What it is about is to rejuvenate the campus and no. I would like to have Dani Alves at the time he was at Barcelona. Bringing in a player of that age seems to me to be more for the name than for what he could contribute on the court. He is a great player but I want to have Dani Alves who played with Pep Guardiola at that ageIt was extraordinary. With his age, he is more of a bombshell of a name, ”he declared.

Although the player was snubbed by the team that has been in charge of making the most mediatic signings in the most recent Liga MX tournaments, the Club León made an attempt to convince him to arrive at Mexican soccer. They even joined the list of users who responded to their controversial tweet.

“He is the player with the most titles in the history of soccer, man! A tournament of his is worth a thousand. Come on, Dani Alves! We salute ‘El Piojo’ on date 14. Greetings from León, compadre”, reads the publication issued through the verified account of the @clubleonfc.

Dani Alves holds the record for being the soccer player with the most trophies won in his career with 43 (Photo: Thomas Peter/REUTERS)

It is not the first interaction of this type that Dani Alves has had since his departure from FC Barcelona. In fact, one day after the end of his most recent contract, he posted a video on his Instagram profile with his best plays in the last season. In addition, in the description he highlighted being the player with the most soccer trophies, that is 43as well as the impetus that he still wants to show and his intention to continue in professional football until he is 50 years old.

The Tigres strategist denied interest in the footballer, however Club León was interested but there are more teams with the intention of signing the player. Another of the Mexican institutions that maintained a supposed interest in incorporating him into their campus is the National University Club. However, the journalist César Luis Merlo denied the version.

Until now, Alves’ incorporation into a soccer team has not been confirmed, but his primary objective would be to do so in a competitive league that allows you to maintain level and rhythm to be considered in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Brazil.

