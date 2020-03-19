Why Dave Bautista’s My Spy Needs To Be Put On Netflix Immediately

The one downside is within the case of one thing just like the Trolls sequel, it will be charging round $20 a rental, which could not be the specified value level in a world the place that form of cash pre-orders you a digital copy of these exact same films. By aligning itself with Netflix, My Spy could be out there in a VOD context, however on a platform that already makes its cash by charging subscribers a month-to-month payment. So the selection between spending a premium value on a 48-hour rental, or subscribing for a month’s price of entry to Netflix’s library is a no brainer.