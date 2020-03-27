Why did AJ Pritchard quit Strictly Come Dancing?

After 4 years working as knowledgeable dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ Pritchard introduced on March 26th that he was leaving the BBC One present.

“I’ve some information for you all. Please see the beneath assertion from my crew additionally sending my like to everybody on this troublesome time, please hold protected. AJ x,” he wrote alongside an announcement as he introduced the information.

So, why did AJ determine to place away his dancing footwear in any case these years?

The skilled dancer determined to surrender his position on the present, as he chases his presenting goals along with his youthful brother, former Love Island star Curtis Pritchard.

As he thanked the crew at Strictly, the 25-year-old defined within the assertion written by his crew: “After 4 years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has determined the time is correct to go away the present and comply with his goals to discover alternatives within the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.

“AJ want to thank the crew at Strictly and everybody on the BBC for giving him such an excellent alternative.”

He added: “AJ would additionally prefer to ship his love and gratitude to all who’ve adopted him and supported his profession. He’s excited for you all to hitch him on the following chapter of his journey.”

AJ and Curtis are at present engaged on their tour, AJ Dwell 2020 tour, which they lately needed to postpone attributable to coronavirus.

The brothers had been attributable to carry out 4 extra gigs, however they’ve now been postponed till additional discover.

AJ’s departure comes after 4 profitable years on Strictly, which have seen him partnered with YouTube sensation Saffron, Saturdays singer Mollie King and Paralympian Lauren Steadman.

His first collection in 2016 noticed him attain the semi-final with actress Claudia Fragapane.

And AJ isn’t the one professional dancer to name it quits this 12 months, after Kevin Clifton bowed out in March, following seven years on the present.

Sharing a collection of pictures from over time, Kevin wrote on the time: “After ending final collection with the Kids In Want trophy and the Christmas Particular I need to go away on a excessive and have due to this fact determined the time has come to maneuver on and deal with different areas of my life and profession.”

Ah, we’ll be unhappy to see them each go!

Strictly Come Dancing is ready to return later this 12 months. For those who’re searching for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.