Why did all his partners get a “red card” and the day Gallardo came to training crying: 10 phrases from Mustard Merlo

Basile, Ruggeri and Merlo starred in a hilarious talk

Mustard Merlo always chose to live alone. He once confessed to Susana Giménez -in his TV living room- that it was because he never fell in love. But rarely did the coach who became a statue feel lonely. He always walked with the crowd of his friends. Their lonely moments have to do with finding their spaces. But last year with the outbreak of the coronavirus, his day to day changed abruptly.

One of the main topics that they consulted Mustard It was how he lived the confinement during 2020. “I suffered a lot from the pandemic. It was only in August that I started to go shopping. If one lived it alone, it is hard. Above the kitchen I do not understand anything, I am a thousand meters away. The kitchen shines! I don’t know how to do anything ”, he revealed on the F90 program.

And he added about why he is without a partner: “Life, I had a lot of partners but they took me a red card. I had important partners. Life led me to that. I had good partners, but they got me red. You stay, you stay and they leave you. In an important pair, I had yellow and red. He had things from Pablo Pérez ”.

Mustard Merlo revealed the qualities that Gallardo had as a footballer

Later, when Alfio Basile joined the conversation, he revealed more details about the technician’s latest love. “Mustard is a phenomenon. And you don’t know how he dances! It is always free, I can say anything. I am not committing it to any woman. He was hooked by a girl who was divine from southern Argentina and I think she was the love of his life “, revealed Coco. And Reinaldo clarified again: “I got red too.”

On the other hand, he remembered the time of Marcelo gallardo as a River player and the day he arrived at the Ezeiza property crying after being robbed at the bus stop. “How can I not remember: his watch and silver had been stolen while he was waiting for the bus. Then he came to Montecatini and played a phenomenon ”, Merlo recalled.

In addition, he recognized that he saw a lot of personality in the Doll as a footballer so that he is currently one of the most important coaches. “In 2005 you could already see that he was screaming on the pitch. You could tell he was going to be a technical director. I had to go because of a problem that took me to my grave. I met him at a Clarín party after the 2014 Copa Sudamericana, I congratulated him and nothing else. I wish him well”, he concluded.

Mustard during its passage through the River (Photo Baires)

OTHER PHRASES OF REINALDO MERLO:

• Has football changed ?: “Soccerically it changed. There is more rhythm, more intensity, the players collide more. The physical part and the football rhythm changed. Today you have to adapt to the players you have. I know that footballers like to have a long shift and not a double shift ”.

• Do you want to continue directing ?: “I did not give up directing. But if they don’t call you, you can’t direct. I directed until 2019, it is like the law of life. The leaders are calling younger and above I have no representative. Manager no, I like to be with the players on the court. I have no pretense, I directed Douglas Haig. I miss that”.

• His relationship with Racing: “I am eternally grateful to the people and Racing players who made me champion. That championship gave me glory as a coach. The statue is something that symbolically belongs to the entire club. The fans were very important ”.

• The Cabal of Mustard: “Now I’m not a caboose, ha. Who is not a cabulero? The customs are not said. The horns were when he had a free kick against the edge of the area. Riquelme would grab you and ruin you ”.

• About the present of Julio Falcioni: “Great about Julio, he deserves it. It is his victory. He showed that he can direct at the highest level ”.

• The line of five in Argentine soccer: “They say that the line of 5 is fashionable, that six teams are using it. Czechoslovakia had that system in 1978 and then Bilardo started with the back line. Now they want to make it fashionable. And don’t screw me with the drone issue. “

• On footballers removed from the squad by a leadership: “If they don’t let me use a footballer, I have to go. I need it, I will always bank the player over a manager. You can’t mess with my group. If you allow once, tomorrow you get four. Unless the player tells me he doesn’t want to play ”.

• Miguel Ángel Russo: “He is a coach with a lot of experience. They were surprised because he played with a line of three against River and he already used it with Estudiantes when he was in the B. Llop played as a libero. Above he was with Bilardo from 80 ′. Miguel knows all the systems ”.

