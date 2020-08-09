Why did Ashok Gehlot remind Congress MLAs of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, wrote this letter

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote a letter to all the MLAs on Sunday before the session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly starting on August 14 and appealed to them to listen to the voice of the people and stand with the truth to protect democracy. The Chief Minister urged the MLAs to cooperate in fulfilling the promises of development and prosperity of the state. Also Read – Rajasthan: 11 members of Hindu refugee family from Pakistan found dead, reason not known

The Chief Minister said, "Win and lose is part of the election. As a leader you should stand with the people. I hope you will stand with the truth. The mandate of the people is at the top. You should cooperate in fulfilling the promises made to the people. Leaders like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Atalji also had to face defeat in the elections. However, he never let the democratic traditions and constitutional values ​​weaken. "

Gehlot alleged that during the Corona virus epidemic, some Congress MLAs along with some opposition MPs were engaged in a conspiracy to destabilize our elected government, which is quite unfortunate. Gehlot recalled that in 1993-96, an effort was made by BJP leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat to topple the state government and buy and sell legislators.

Bhairon Singh Shekhawat said, “As Union Minister of State and State Congress President at that time, I had met the then Governor Baliram Bhagat and Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and opposed the idea of ​​toppling the elected government, and said that this Is against democratic values. Even the people of Rajasthan did not want such a tradition to be established here. ” The Chief Minister said that following all the norms, six MLAs of Bahujan Samaj Party had joined Congress. He decided to form the Congress Legislature Party in his party to form a stable government and ensure development work in their respective areas within the ambit of law. He said at the end of the letter that he is confident that all the MLAs will stand with the truth and work for the development and prosperity of the state.