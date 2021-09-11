Why did BJP take away Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani? Congress gave this explanation why

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has resigned from his put up. Vijay Rupani resigned from the put up via resigning from the governor. After this, Vijay Rupani thanked the BJP. On the other hand, it’s not identified why Vijay Rupani all of a sudden left the put up. On the identical time, Congress has focused BJP relating to this. Congress has given the cause of the removing of Vijay Rupani.Additionally Learn – Who would be the subsequent Leader Minister of Gujarat? Hypothesis intensifies about those names together with the present Union Minister

The Congress has alleged that Gujarat Leader Minister Vijay Rupani has been got rid of for the reason that state govt failed to accomplish correctly and supply aid to the general public all through Kovid. Former Union Minister and Congress chief Bharat Singh Solanki stated, Rupani failed to supply aid all through Kovid and we call for that Nitin Patel must even be got rid of, as he too has didn’t paintings within the pastime of the folk. Bharat Solanki stated that his expulsion is evidence that he failed on all fronts. Additionally Learn – Vijay Rupani Resigns: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns, stated this for PM Modi and BJP

The Congress chief alleged that it was once a face-saving workout via the BJP to divert other folks’s consideration and concentrate on the top minister, because it can’t have the funds for to contest elections at the foundation of the efficiency of the state govt. Additionally Learn – Sharad Pawar took a jibe at Congress, stated – that birthday party is sort of a ‘zamindar’ who can’t maintain his ‘mansion’

Solanki stated, now the Congress has the problem and alternative to turn into a viable choice within the eyes of the folk. On the other hand, when requested whether or not all is easily in Gujarat Congress, Solanki stated that Congress goes to nominate state in-charge and state president this month. Congress leaders say that the BJP received the municipal elections because of different causes and won’t be able to win the meeting elections whether or not they alternate the captain or no longer.

Gujarat Leader Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday submitted his resignation to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at his place of abode Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. Vijay Rupani advised journalists at Raj Bhavan, I’m resigning from the put up of Leader Minister. I thank PM Modi and the birthday party for giving me a possibility to paintings for 5 years.

Rupani had assumed the put up of Leader Minister of the state on 7 August 2016. He’s representing Rajkot West within the Gujarat Legislative Meeting. Resources have printed that the birthday party will announce the identify of the brand new CM rather than Rupani via Sunday. He’s perhaps to get replaced via Deputy Leader Minister Nitin Patel.