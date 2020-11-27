Why did Corona become a city in Delhi? Central government gave the answer- Kejriwal government’s mistake

new Delhi: Today, the central government has held Delhi government responsible for the ever increasing cases of corona epidemic in Delhi. The Center said in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court that the reason for the outbreak of Corona epidemic in Delhi is the laxity given by the Delhi government. This is why Corona cases have increased in the national capital. The Central Government said this on Friday in an affidavit filed before the bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan. Also Read – Farmer protest: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s appeal to farmers, postpone movement due to cold and corona

The central government said in the affidavit that the Delhi government was warned about the corona, despite all warnings, no effective steps were taken by the Delhi government to prevent corona. The Delhi government gave all advertisements about dengue but not a single advertisement was given about corona. Also Read – Loan Moratorium Case: Supreme Court directive to government, take necessary steps to implement its decision in case of interest on loan

The Center said that in the meeting held on November 11, the flaws of the Delhi Government were revealed openly. There are 62 percent corona infection cases in 8 union territories and states of the country, including Delhi, and the death toll has also reached 61 percent. The Center said in its affidavit in the Supreme Court that the Delhi government knew that due to the festive season and the winter season, pollution problems would arise in Delhi and Corona cases would increase. Also Read – PBL’s sixth season was COVID-19, organizers said- Coronavirus reversed life …

Despite these information, no concrete steps were taken by the Delhi government. At the same time, the Delhi government continued to issue advertisements on dengue every day, but no advertisement was seen about COVID 19 and neither were people informed about the safety measures.