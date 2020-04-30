Why Did Hollywood Give Up On Teen Sex Comedies Like Just One Of The Guys?

Depart a Remark
Within the 1980s, the teenage intercourse comedy dominated the movie panorama. It’s actually not an exaggeration to state that – for a full decade – the sexy, hormone-driven comedies resembling Porky’s, Quick Occasions at Ridgemont Excessive, Hardbodies, Bizarre Science, The place the Boys Are, Revenge of the Nerds, Class, My Tutor and so many extra mainly did what comic-book motion pictures are doing right now.
After which, similar to that, the style all however went away. The American Pie franchise exists, positive. However that was a throwback tribute to a style that Hollywood not wished to gamble on. You would possibly get an Simple A with Emma Stone, or an Eighth Grade from Bo Burnham. However these are extra clever, much less offensive, and are few and much between within the tentpole enterprise mannequin.
However why? The determination is mindless, from this attitude. Films nonetheless rely closely on teenage audiences shopping for tickets for mainstream fare. Why not try to make extra motion pictures that talk on to this viewers, and the problems they’re going through. Again in 1985, director Lisa Gottlieb did simply that. She crafted the teen-sex comedy Just One of the Guys, and addressed rampant sexism that feminine college students confronted in highschool.
The plot was easy. After being turned down for a beneficial internship as a newspaper reporter, fledging journalist Terry Griffith (Joyce Hyser) enrolls on the cross-town college, however this time poses as a boy to see if her identical piece will earn her the gig. However in revisiting Just One of the Guys for its 35-year anniversary, I noticed that it’s a relic of a bygone style, and I requested Lisa Gottlieb if she had any perception as to why Hollywood has all however given up on any such storytelling.
Boy, that’s such a very good query. You realize, this was a development, nevertheless it continued on. John Hughes stored it alive a very long time. Amy [Heckerling] got here again later with Clueless, and simply reconfigured it. That is an exquisite film and a film that had an excessive amount of depth. I believe the obsession that Hollywood had in the course of the late ‘80s and the ‘90s for the largest celebrities, , paying $20 million to individuals whose names have been value $20 million. There was a really slim checklist of people that can be in motion pictures. What occurred was, the studios sort of stopped making the films that have been the $5 to $10 million ones, and began migrating to the large ones with large, large stars, which triggered the backlash of the Indie years of the ‘90s. I believe it was 1991 when Reservoir Canine and Robert Rodriguez’s movies and Soderbergh modified our world. After which for years, it was Indies.
The movie trade definitely is cyclical, with the key studios often chasing after the identical development. And Lisa Gottlieb, who presently teaches screenwriting in Florida, is right when she states that A-listers like Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith, Julia Roberts and Tom Cruise carried the largest motion pictures, and audiences steered away from lower-budget fare.
Studios stopped betting on up-and-coming teenage actors like Just One of the Guys co-stars Billy Zabka (contemporary off his flip in The Karate Child) and began leaning on bankable skills on the field workplace.
In Lisa Gottlieb’s opinion, these shifts killed the tradition through which a film like Just One of the Guys might get made, and discover an viewers.
Now it’s very arduous to get a script for an indie movie until you’re one of many three or 4 movies that basically broke out of Sundance. I believe it simply received misplaced within the Marvel Universe, and the Deadly Weapon years and the years of ‘What sort of package deal we are able to put along with two $20 million greenback actors within the leads?’ I simply appear to assume that it was a sort of a company take, the subsequent company takeover of filmmaking. … All of the movies I used to be ever creating on the studios have been $10 million motion pictures, they usually had numerous them after I received to Hollywood, and that is the rubric below which Quick Occasions at Ridgemont Excessive received made, and the entire John Hughes motion pictures received made. And he had the quantity as much as $10 million, however then, on a sure day, it was simply too costly to launch them and promote them they usually simply wished extra results, greater names, [and] all these ensures.”
Might the teenager intercourse comedy style come again round once more? Completely, with some tweaks. If there’s one factor I observed whereas revisiting Just One of the Guys, it’s that the sexist humor may not join with audiences. (The character of Buddy, performed by Billy Jayne, is mainly Stifler on steroids.)
However the social commentary that Lisa Gottlieb labored into Just One of the Guys can be related in any decade. All it appears to take is a little bit confidence on the a part of the studios to gamble on lesser-known younger actors with charisma and chops who can carry a automobile aimed toward teenage audiences. Consider Elsie Fisher when she headlines Eighth Grade, or the Superbad guys when Seth Rogen took an opportunity on them. The subsequent Sean Penn could possibly be on the market, ready to play Jeff Spicoli for a brand new technology, as long as a director or producer is keen to provide them an opportunity.
Just One of the Guys celebrates 35 years with a model new re-release on Blu-ray. The spotlight of the bonus materials on the brand new disc is a reunion audio commentary observe that options director Lisa Gottlieb alongside together with her Just One of the Guys solid: Arye Gross, Joyce Hyser, Clayton Rohner, Toni Hudson and John Apicella. It’s presently out there the place Blu-rays are bought.
