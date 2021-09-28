Why did Kanhaiya Kumar cling the ‘hand’ of Congress? The rationale given for becoming a member of the birthday celebration…

Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress: Kanhaiya Kumar, former president of JNU Scholars’ Union (Kanhaiya Kumar) and Gujarat’s impartial MLA Jignesh Mevani. (Jignesh Mewani) Joined Congress on Tuesday. Kanhaiya (Kanhaiya Kumar) and jignesh rahul gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) Congress within the presence of (Congress) The ‘hand’ is held. Throughout this, Kanhaiya Kumar additionally instructed the cause of becoming a member of the Congress birthday celebration.Additionally Learn – Will Amarinder Sign up for BJP? Former Punjab CM who reached Delhi himself made it transparent; actual reason why for coming

He mentioned that I’m becoming a member of Congress as a result of it isn’t only a birthday celebration, it’s an concept. It’s the oldest and maximum democratic birthday celebration within the nation, and I’m emphasizing on ‘democratic’… Now not handiest me however many of us assume that the rustic can not are living with out Congress.

Kanhaiya additional mentioned that I’m becoming a member of Congress as a result of I believe that some other folks on this nation aren’t simply other folks, however they’re a pondering. They’ve now not handiest captured energy however are seeking to ruin the prevailing and long term of this nation. I would like to enroll in Congress as a result of I believe that if Congress does now not continue to exist, the rustic is not going to continue to exist.

Kanhaiya Kumar mentioned that the formative years have began feeling that if the Congress does now not continue to exist, then the rustic is not going to continue to exist and in this type of scenario, he has joined the Congress to give a boost to the democracy. On the similar time, he mentioned that handiest Congress can lead the ideological combat within the nation.

At first from Bihar, Kanhaiya got here into limelight after his arrest in JNU for allegedly elevating anti-national slogans. Kanhaiya had contested from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar as a CPI candidate in opposition to Union Minister Giriraj Singh within the remaining Lok Sabha elections, despite the fact that he needed to face defeat. Alternatively, Jignesh, who belongs to the Dalit group, is an impartial MLA from Vadgam meeting constituency of Gujarat.

