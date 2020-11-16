Why did not you make deputy CM, Sushil Modi ask this thing to BJP, we will miss them: Nitish Kumar

new Delhi: Nitish Kumar has sworn in as CM for the seventh time today. This time the cabinet of Bihar has changed. Sushil Kumar Modi has not been made deputy CM again. Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi have been made deputy CMs. Also Read – Questions arose within the Congress, Salman Khurshid shrugged off Kapil Sibal’s statement

Sushil Kumar Modi said a day before he was not made deputy CM that the RSS and BJP have given him a lot in 40 years. At least no one can take away the post of being a worker. Also Read – PM Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar, said- NDA family will develop Bihar together

Now Nitish Kumar has also said a lot about this. Nitish Kumar, who took oath of the post of CM today, said in response to the question that Sushil Modi was not made deputy CM, it was the decision of BJP. Sushil Modi should ask BJP. Nitish Kumar said that we will miss Sushil Modi. Please tell that till now Sushil Modi was deputy deputy CM with Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar became the CM, but Sushil Modi did not get the chair. Also Read – 7 lakh crore rupees will be saved by the government every year, BJP leader has filed this suggestion

It is the decision of the BJP to not field Sushil Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister. They should be asked about this: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar https://t.co/zWyDZ3FBRt – ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Nitish Kumar has become CM of Bihar for the fourth consecutive time and for the seventh time in total. Home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and BJP in-charge for Bihar elections Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the function. This is the seventh time when he is in power in Bihar. With this, two deputy CMs have also taken oath this time from BJP quota. BJP’s Tej Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi have been made deputy CMs.

Along with this, Mangal Pandey, Jeevesh Pandey, Rampreet Paswan, Ram Sundar Rai and Vijay Chaudhary, Vijendra Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, Sheela Kumari, Meva Lal Chaudhary of JDU have become ministers. With this Mukesh Sahni of VIP, Santosh K. Suman of Hum have also become part of the cabinet.