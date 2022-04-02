Why did Peruvians remember Christian Cueva after the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw?

Peru’s Christian Cueva, right, fails to score on a penalty kick during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Today the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup was held: if the Peruvian team wins the playoff on June 13 would be in Group D with France, Denmark and Tunisia; the first two teams are well known for the bicolor, as they faced each other in Russia 2018. With ‘The red dynamite’ he lost by 1 to 0 in his opening match, and was defeated, with the same result by ‘Les Bleus’, who took the crown of that tournament.

christian cavewho is a pillar of the Peruvian national team, became a trend after the World Cup draw. This is because ‘Aladino’ missed the penalty against Denmark in the last World Cup event in the first match of the ‘Blanquirroja’, who attended a World Cup tournament after 36 years.

At the end of the first half, Poulsen knocked down the bicolor midfielder, although the main judge let the action continue, then resorted to VAR and charged the penalty.

christian cave he stood in front of the ball to execute the twelve-step shot, but the ball went too high above the goal defended by the Danish goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel. It was the first time that the Peruvian team missed a penalty in the World Cups; in previous international tournaments, the ‘Blanquirroja’ had scored twice in this way and they had become a goal. In the end, Denmark won 1-0.

Peru’s Christian Cueva fails to score on a penalty kick during the group C match between Peru and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Saturday, June 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

In 2020, in a conversation with Carlos Zambrano Via Instagram of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), the Al-Fateh player of the Saudi Professional League spoke about the missed penalty shot and confessed that it is part of football.

“Missing the penalty is part of football, I don’t have to apologize to anyone. At that moment I felt confident, because I had been taking penalties. And on that play they fouled me”commented.

And added that Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfanreferents of the Peruvian team, went to lift his spirits, because it was a feeling that he did not wish on anyone despite the fact that he was confident that he was going to write it down.

“I don’t wish that moment on anyone. It is hard for one. When I missed the penalty I didn’t wake up. Paolo and Jefferson came and cheered me up. I was confident, that’s why I grabbed the ball”, he indicated.

christian cave He also mentioned that he would not be afraid to take another penalty if necessary: “Watch out, I’m going to take a penalty, well, first they summon me. And if I fail again, no way (laughs)”.

On Russia 2018the peruvian national team he said goodbye in the first phase after losing to Denmark, stumbled again against France and only won his final Group C match against Australia (2-0), a team with which he will possibly face in the playoffs.

COMMENTS ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

After the draw of Qatar 2022the memes about christian cave They began to spread on social networks, as well as others from the mascot or from the same tournament. Many users wrote that it was the revenge of the midfielder, who has been fundamental to Ricardo Gareca’s strategy in the Peruvian national team scheme.

“It will be your revenge Cuevita”, “I fully trust you. To pass that playoff and have our revenge. “Come on Cuevita, I hope you have your well-deserved revenge”, “Dale Cuevita, we are in group D, it’s time to correct that penalty”were some of the comments.

before this happens Peru has to face the winner between the United Arab Emirates and Australia on next June 13 in Doha from 01:00 pm (Peruvian time) in a single match. Whoever wins will have the opportunity to attend the World Cup.

