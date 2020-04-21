Why did Rainie and Max get married in EastEnders?

EastEnders‘ Rainie Braning (Tanya Franks) is engaged to boyfriend Stuart Freeway (Ricky Champ) after an uncommon proposal involving a Dracula costume and some faux blood, however future brother-in-law Callum Freeway put a dampener on the celebrations by stating she must divorce Max Branning first – fingers up for those who’d forgotten these two had been even married?

Two years in the past Max’s whirlwind marriage ceremony to his ex-junkie sister-in-law was scandalous information. Max had left Walford after the tragic loss of life of daughter Abi Branning, who died saving her dad from a suicide try on the Queen Vic roof on Christmas Day 2017, however returned in April 2018 newly-spliced to second spouse Tanya’s naughty sister.

The pair had by no means seen eye-to-eye and eyebrows had been raised – however the marriage turned out to be a sham, as Max had paid Rainie to pose as his spouse to persuade the authorities to provide him custody of granddaughter Abi, born simply earlier than her mom misplaced her life. As soon as Max acquired what he needed the deal was egocentric Rainie would scurry off along with her money.

Predictably the monetary association grew sophisticated when the ‘couple’ genuinely fell for one another, and flaky former prostitute Rainie admitted she noticed child Abi as her solely likelihood at parenthood and stability.

It was a removed from easy transition from fakery to a turning into a correct merchandise and throughout one in all many bust-ups with Max as to the complicated standing of their relationship, lonely Rainie turned to Jack for consolation and they slept collectively.

By now taking part in completely satisfied households together with his ‘missus’, Max awaited the result of the custody listening to however meddling mother-in-law Cora Cross acquired wind of her daughter’s dalliance together with his good-looking sibling and spilt the beans – however Max didn’t appear to thoughts and all was forgiven as he and Rainie lastly acquired authorized rights to child Abi in November 2018.

In any case that Max then appeared to rapidly remorse being with Rainie and three months later took off on trip with Jack and their varied children to France, leaving his beloved behind to run the automobile lot enterprise – which he nonetheless owned on the time.

Jack got here house with out Max in March 2019 and instructed Rainie her hubby had met another person on vacation and she was unceremoniously dumped. Charming! By the point Max returned him and Rainie had fizzled out, she moved on to Stuart (their eyes met in the romantic setting of an AA assembly) whereas he launched into an icky age-gap romance with Ruby Allen.

So now Rainie must ask Max to grant her a divorce so she will change into Mrs Freeway – seeing as they’ve barely spoken in properly over a 12 months we’d be shocked if he even remembers they had been nonetheless formally hitched, or the explanation why…

