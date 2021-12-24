Why did Sambueza prefer San Luis over another club

Rubens could have had a different destiny than the current one (Photo: Luis Ramírez / EFE)

With 37 years of age, Rubens Sambueza He is about to live one more adventure in Mexican soccer. After having worn the shirts of Estudiantes Tecos, Pumas, América, León, Pachuca and Toluca, now Athletic of San Luis It is the new club that he will defend and which he preferred over others.

In his presentation with the club, now Rojiblanco, the player born in Zapala, Argentina, explained why did you decide to take this project and not others. It should be remembered that after the announcement of Toluca, in which they thanked him for his stay, some teams from the MX League they wanted to take their services, as it was Mazatlan The Pumas.

“Some technicians from other clubs communicated but out of respect I will not say it, I decided on San Luis because They were the first to do serious things, in the project and the desire to have an experience player like me And to every player, the confidence they give you is very important, ”Sambueza assured at a press conference.

Rubens Sambueza was presented with Atlético de San Luis (Photo: Instagram / @ sambueza_1984)

Sambu, Despite his long age for a footballer in these times, he proved to be a key piece in the operation of Toluca in the Apertura 2021. Its delivery and quality consolidated it as the benchmark of the Red Devils so it became an object of desire in this transfer market.

During the clarification in which he affirmed why his decision was with Atlético de San Luis, detailed how was his departure from Toluca. The Argentine attacker affirmed that there was cordiality when he was given the news that they would not count on him in future projects.

“The issue of negotiation really happened with the people of San Luis when they saw that in Toluca they were not going to take me into account for the next tournament, Sinha communicates with me to find out, they behaved well with me. Those of San Luis were the first to trust me and I am very grateful to continue in this possibility to continue in the MX League, to continue transcending now with this club and this new shirt, “said the historic footballer.

Rubens left good feelings with the club of the State of Mexico (Photo: Alex Cruz / EFE)

However, the arrival of Rubens at Atlético de San Luis does not guarantee his ownership. At least that’s what the club’s strategist said, Marcelo Méndez Russo, who said that the past did not matter in which clubs he had played, for him what is truly important is how he is doing on a day-to-day basis.

“Although it depends on him whether or not to be at the command, here no one is going to play for what they did in the past or because of the team in which he was previously, this is a day-to-day job where we decide who is best to go out on the pitch ”, the coach released at a press conference.

Sambueza is one of the figures of the last years of Liga MX (Photo: Kirby Lee / Reuters)

Finally, Sambueza gave a message to the fans in which he highlighted what it means to wear the number 10 in the sweater. In addition, he assured that he will deliver, true to his style, because he will try to give his best every time he wears the San Luis shirt.

“Beautiful number (10), I had never had to wear it in Mexican soccer. Thanks a lot. First, thank you for keeping me in mind. I think the love of the fans is going to be important. I’m going to give myself and give my best. Thank you for the love in return. They are going to see a delivered Sambueza, but today we have to defend this shirt ”, concluded the brand new reinforcement from Potosí.

