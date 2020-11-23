Why did the MLA of Owaisi’s party refuse to say ‘Hindustan’ in Bihar Assembly, which created a ruckus

Patna: After the Bihar Assembly elections, the opposition showed its attitude in the first session of the new assembly starting on Monday. At the same time, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party MLA Akhtarul Imam, who objected to the name of the country, Hindustan, while taking the oath, made the ruling party angry. On the first day of the assembly, Protem Speaker Jeetan Ram Manjhi was administered the oath to all the newly elected MLAs. Meanwhile, Ashaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman, while taking oath, asked for permission to say India in place of the word Hindustan written for the name of the country. Iman sought permission to take oath in Urdu. Also Read – Love Jihad law demands, Asaduddin Owaisi said – first read the constitution

Iman said that the name of the country is written in the Constitution. Later he took the oath in Urdu language and read the name of the country as India. Here, Iman's objection to this objection became stronger. BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu said, "People who are getting so much objection from speaking the word Hindustan, then they should leave this country and go to Pakistan." He said that now people are facing problems due to speaking the name of the country.

AIMIM MLA Iman says, "The oath is taken according to the Constitution, in which India is written everywhere for the country. We are legislators, we should put the constitution at the top."

JDU MLA Madan Sahani said that the new MLAs want to do something different to grab everyone’s attention. He, however, termed it unnecessary that there is nothing wrong in using India during the swearing-in ceremony. Before the commencement of the proceedings of the House, the legislators of the Congress and the Left parties demonstrated on various issues outside the House. In this session lasting five days, newly elected MLAs will be administered oath for the first two days.