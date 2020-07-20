Entertainment

Why did the Shiv Sena say on the Ram temple question – We do not need any call for Ayodhya

July 20, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: The foundation of Ram temple construction will be laid soon. Probably from next month, there will be Bhoomi Pujan for Ram temple, after this the temple will start to be built. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has also given statements regarding Ayodhya and Ram temple. Also Read – Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan has special plan for PM Narendra Modi, will launch 40 kg silver brick

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was asked if the construction of Ram temple is going to start in Ayodhya, in such a situation whether Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya. On this, Sanjay Raut said that when Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the CM of Maharashtra, then he went to Ayodhya. The Shiv Sena removed the difficulties faced in the construction of the Ram temple. And no call is needed to go to Ayodhya. Also Read – Why is the date of Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan special, know what is the connection of BJP from August 5

At the same time, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said that only CM Uddhav Thackeray will decide whether he will go to Ayodhya or not. Please tell that PM Modi can also participate in Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Preparations are going on for this on a large scale. Shiv Sena has been raising the issue of construction of Ram temple vigorously. She was once committed to this with the BJP.

