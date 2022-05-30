“Why did they do this”: Ferrari’s serious strategic error that harmed Leclerc in the Formula 1 Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc’s fury against the Ferrari team’s strategy, which hurt him at the Monaco Grand Prix. They called him to the pits at the same time that his partner, Carlos Sainz, was there

there is no case, Charles Leclerc no prophet in his land and still unable to win a race in Monaco. He failed to make it in the promotional categories nor did he make it into the formula 1. Whether it’s his own mistakes or someone else’s, the 24-year-old driver can’t break the curse on him. This Sunday he experienced another frustration since he started from the pole positions, he led the race, but a serious error in strategy by Ferrari prevented him from returning to the track in a position to fight for victory and the driver expressed his fury on the radio.

The race started an hour later due to the drizzle before the race started and for safety reasons the drivers could change tires and apply wet compounds. But the puddles that were in various sectors of the street circuit also delayed activity in the Principality, whose asphalt, being used daily by street vehicles, is not like that of a racetrack, with better drainage and more grip on the track.

Once the race started, Leclerc went ahead and as the asphalt was drying up, his team called him to the pits on lap 17 to put intermediate tires for rain, a plan that the majority chose so that their cars have better grip and therefore , speed. Charles lost the leadership, which remained in the hands of his partner, Carlos Sainz.

* Leclerc’s radio complaint after the pit stop in which he lost time

Although Leclerc was also behind Sergio “Checo” Perez (Red Bull) and the nerves grew in the Monegasque runner. Not only that, but he was also ahead of his rival for the title, Max Verstappen (Redbull). However, the worst came on lap 22, at the same moment that Sainz had his tires changed and Leclerc was called. When the Scuderia engineers realized his mistake and yelled at Leclerc, “stay out, stay out!” But the Monegasque was already inside the inside lane and when he arrived at his garage he found the Spaniard’s Ferrari in front of him, which made him lose time in the pits…

The bewilderment in Ferrari was total and Charles gave a deafening cry: “Shit, shit! Why did they do this? (first video). The two Ferrari drivers were given the hard rubber compound for dry surfaces, another point that caught their attention, since it was going to take longer to get the best grip on the track.

Leclerc returned to the track in fourth place and knew that once again he was not going to be able to win against his people, with the aggravating circumstance of having started on pole position. There the Monegasque exploded and made it known live and direct on the radio with his team: “What happened?” Charles yelled. “No words, no words… Oh, oh, oh…” (second video), he continued.

It was a mistake that cost Ferrari dearly, since it not only made him lose the win. In addition, the Monegasque criticized that his team rushed to put rubber for dry floors. “It was too early to put the dry. We put the intermediates, but we lost a position. Then there was a misunderstanding, I found Carlos in front. It was a lot of wrong decisions and in your home race, it’s hard to digest”, declared Leclerc after the race.

Ferrari comes from the highest to the lowest in the season, although it shows that its car, the F1-75, is at the level of the Red Bull RB18. The Maranello squad lost the lead in the Constructors’ World Championship for a few dates and in the previous competition in Spain, Verstappen snatched the vanguard in the Drivers’ contest from Leclerc. Furthermore, the Dutch he stretched his difference from 6 to 9 points over the Monegasque.

Checo Pérez took the victory in Monaco and Charles finished fourth this Sunday when he could have won at home, something he never achieved either in his time in lower categories such as Formula 3, Formula 2 or since he debuted in F1 in 2018. In 2021 he took pole positions , but at the end of qualifying he had a blow that damaged the transmission of his car. The error was confirmed by Ferrari on Sunday when he went out on track and failed to start. Now, the misunderstanding of his team generated a new frustration.

