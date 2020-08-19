Why did Todd Grimshaw leave Coronation Road?

Three years after he fled, Todd Grimshaw is the speak of Coronation Road as soon as extra after making contact along with his mum begging for cash to get him out of hassle.

There’s a lot dialogue among the many locals of how Eileen’s errant son went on the run and deserted his household once they wanted him most, establishing the character’s return later this autumn – with Gareth Pierce changing Bruno Langley.

Todd was written out in 2017 when Langley was convicted of two counts of sexual assault, therefore the recast, however how precisely was the character’s sudden absence defined on the time? Permit RadioTimes.com to refresh your reminiscence of why Todd is on the run.

June 2017: completely happy households

Todd and boyfriend Billy Mayhew achieve custody of Summer season Spellman, teenage daughter of their outdated mate Drew Spellman who handed away. Regardless of Drew wanting the boys to carry her up as his dying want, Summer season’s nasty nan Geraldine fought to maintain her grandchild however was foiled. Summer season struggled with grief and her arrival initially put strain on Todd and Billy’s relationship, however they make plans to formally undertake her.

November 2017: blast from the previous

Billy’s unhealthy boy previous catches up with him when it emerges he unintentionally killed Peter Barlow’s sister Susan in a botched theft again in 2001. Billy is arrested which jeopardises the adoption, as Todd makes use of his authorized experience to try to get him off the hook.

December 2017: Todd takes off

Fuming Peter tells Geraldine Billy is an unfit mother or father, so panicking Todd smuggles him and Summer season out of Weatherfield to allow them to lay low till the state of affairs dies down (though a physique double was used as ‘Todd’ drove off underneath cowl of darkness as Langley had already had his contract terminated). Peter abducts Billy and threatens to throw him off a cliff however stops himself, just for Billy to fall and find yourself briefly paralysed. Adam Barlow finds a letter from Todd explaining to Billy he needed to leave to guard Summer season, however Adam burns it as revenge for what Billy did to his mum.

January 2018: on the run

Terrified Summer season returns with out Todd, who she says has gone on the run from the police as he assaulted an officer whereas they have been in hiding. In the meantime, the Barlows’ revenge on Billy continued as Adam secretly acquired him hooked on treatment resulting in him spiralling into drug habit. Patriarch Ken shut down the vendetta by putting a take care of the vicar he maintain quiet about Peter virtually killing him, and so they don’t pursue Susan’s loss of life.

Todd has barely been talked about since, Billy carried on elevating Summer season and located love once more with Paul Foreman. There are undoubtedly unresolved points round Todd selfishly turning his again on his beloved, so what sort of a welcome awaits the character when he ultimately does come dwelling to the cobbles along with his new face?

