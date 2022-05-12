Why Diego Lainez could leave Real Betis

Diego Lainez would seek to leave Real Betis (Photo: Instagram/@diego_lainez)

Facing the market summer 2022 of international soccer, the rumors of the signings began to haunt the teams and one of the names that sounded to return to the First Division of Mexico was Diego Lainez. In recent days it was rumored that the 21-year-old striker would return to America club for him Opening 2022 and would leave the Real Betis for the following season.

However, the idea of ​​Lainez returning to the MX League would have to wait, because what is known about his sporting future is that will stay in Europe for another period, but it wouldn’t be at Real Betis. Despite the fact that the American youth squad was crowned champion in the Copa del Rey With Andrew Savedwould be willing to leave the Seville squad, he would even have already requested his departure, according to a portal in the area called The Uncheck.

The media from Seville pointed out that the Mexican player himself would have asked the coaching staff of Manuel Pellegrinicoach of the club, his departure from Betis because the lack of minutes on the field and the irregularity he had in the season led him to think of other options.

Los representatives of Diego Lainez They approached the Betis board to discuss the situation of the footballer and proposed the idea that the 21-year-old striker would come out in the next transfer market, according to the Seville portal.

Diego Lainez’s representatives approached the Betis board to discuss the footballer’s situation (Photo: EFE/ José Manuel Vidal)

So far, the team los heliopolitanos has not ruled in relation to the player’s case youth squad of America or what will happen to his players for the next season. For his part, L.Ainez has also not publicly expressed the news about his withdrawal from Real Betis.

The injury he had at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics prevented Lainez from maintaining a regular season with his club as it took several months to compete again, so with each call Pellegrini left him out, a scenario that bothered the professional soccer player.

According to reports from the media in Seville, Lainez’s representatives began to look for options while clarifying what will happen with his situation at Real Betis Well, the Spanish club would accept offers to sell their player as long as the interested party pays the appropriate amount for the termination of the contract and agrees to give him minutes on the field.

Lainez’s injury at the 2020 Olympics interrupted his activity with Real Betis (Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)

At the beginning of the year, before the tournament began, there was a rumor that the teams interested in acquiring Diego’s services would be Espanyol, Mallorca and Elche CF. But the approaches did not materialize any formal offer, so Lainez remained at Real Betis.

It should be noted that It would not be the first time that there is talk that Lainez will leave the squad green and white because as soon as the regular campaign of the Closure 2022 the version circulated that The Eagles They were already approaching the team to talk about Lainez because he was seen Santiago Baths In sevilla.

Given the concern generated by his presence in Spain, the sports director of Coapa clarified the situation. And although he did not give the reasons that led him to travel there, he made it clear that all teams would like to have a footballer like Lainezbut that his repatriation would not be easy.

