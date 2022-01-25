Why Diego Lainez could reach Rayo Vallecano and how it would benefit his career

Diego Lainez could leave Betis this winter market 2022 (Photo: EFE/José Manuel Vidal)

The winter transfer market in Europe is still open, so the clubs could make last-minute adjustments to improve in the current tournament. Diego Lainez, soccer player Real Betis Balompie, he would be close to leaving the team he shares with Andrew Saved to break through into a new stage of his career.

Recently some Spanish media reported that the 21-year-old striker would be considered by the Vallecano Ray of Madrid to make up for the absence of Martín Merquelanz, who suffered a knee injury and will be absent for a few months.

The need to find a offensive end, would approach the Rayo Vallecano to negotiate with Lainez and convince him to sign with the group of The fringe. According to information from the agency EFE Diego Lainez is one of the options that the club is considering for the vacancy they have available.

In a listing of 10 possible candidates, the Mexican striker is one of those who could sign with the Vallecano Ray. Although he is not the only suitable candidate for the position, he is included in the options of the Spanish team. The viable option would be a loan Well, the Mexican player has a valid contract until 2025.

And it is that the little activity of the Olympic medalist with the Betis It would be one of the reasons why the Mexican player would prefer to migrate to another club instead of remaining on the bench of the verdiblancos. It should be noted that up to now Diego Lainez accumulates a total of 326 minutes in the nine games in which he has already competed Real Betis.

Shortly after his participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the native of Tabasco was absent from the club’s calls due to a Ankle injury who suffered in the game for the bronze medal. Once he recovered, he began his activity in the Betis second team until being considered, again, with the Betis first group.

Since then he has had a irregular activity, so leaving Betis this year could open up the opportunity to renew his career in European football. So far, the player himself and the Betis club have not issued any statement specifying his departure or refuting the offers that are hanging around the cancestor of America.

How would Lainez’s departure from Betis benefit?

If Rayo Vallecano’s offer with Diego Lainez is finalized, the 21-year-old footballer I would have more minutes on the field. He would be one of the club’s main references for the offensive line and thus demonstrate the talent that it harbors. The more activity the soccer player has, the greater his chance of projecting himself as one of the current Mexican players with the most activity in Europe and think about the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The World Cup opens a stage for all footballers from be called up by your team and in the case of Mexico, Gerardo Tata Martino, coach of the national team, could consider him to be part of the team that represents the country in the highest international soccer competition.

In the last call for Tata reconsidered the young player after being absent in the first calls for the qualifying rounds of the Concacaf octagonal heading to Qatar 2022. Despite the internal competition that exists in the Tri to get a place in the team, if Diego Lainez shows his work on the court, he would have arguments to be summoned.

His performance with the Under-24s at Tokyo 2020 was an example of what he can achieve in the Mexican team.

