Why dieting to lose weight without needing it increases the risk of diabetes

Unlike thin people, obese people do reap extensive benefits from losing weight / (Getty)

As harmless as it may seem, submitting to the body a plan of feeding for lose weight when there’s no need, I could bring impact for your long-term health. At least that’s what the researchers concluded. Harvard University after analyzing data from 200,000 healthy Americans collected between 1988 and 2017.

Nine out of ten participants were women, and as the researchers observed, “Following a weight-loss diet when you are not obese increases the risk of diabetes and the odds that the person gain weight later in life.” People who were already quite thin and lost 10 pounds had a higher risk of type 2 diabetes a decade later, compared to their peers who had not been on an extreme diet.

And after ensuring that the results of the work were “surprising”, the authors of the study considered that the thin people who underwent a drastic weight loss They had higher levels of hunger hormoneswhich made them more likely to have junk food cravings.

Several studies have warned that restrictive diets are the ones that generate the most rebound effect / (Getty)

As published Daily MailMany skinny people try to lose fat in hopes of achieving “washboard” abs or a more toned physique, like those often seen on social media. But the Harvard team now warned that crash diets to lose weight must be used single for those who “medically need them”.

It is known that there are people who are “chronic dieters” and that they usually wear a restrictive eating in some food groups for fear of gaining weight rather than needing to lose weight.

Now, the results of the present study also showed that lean people who lost weight by following a fad diet or commercial weight loss program were more likely to gain weight later in life.

40% of the US population is overweight (Getty)

And while it is true that a large part of US society is characterized by eating a diet rich in unhealthy fats and fast food, the figures indicate that about 40% of American adults are overweightand previous studies had found that even near the 50% of women and the 20% of thin men they believed they also belong to this category. So they go on restrictive diets without needing to.

In what is believed to be the first study of its kind, experts divided participants by body mass index (BMI) into those who were lean (in the healthy or underweight range), overweight or obese. Each was then divided into two groups: those who lost 10 pounds over a four-year period, and those who didn’t.

Likewise, also volunteers at work were asked how they had lost weight and based on their answers they were classified into seven groups: a low calorie diet, exercise, low calorie diet plus exercise, fasting, commercial weight loss program, diet pills and a combination of fasting pills, commercial programs and diet to lose weight.

The researchers classified the study participants according to the method they had followed to lose weight (Getty)

With that information, the scientists looked at the participants’ medical records for another ten years, on average. So they found that among lean people, those who had followed an extreme diet gained between 2 and 7.7 kilos more than their peers. While among people with obesity, those who followed four of the programs — low-calorie diet, exercise, low-calorie diet and exercise, and fasting — lost 2 to 1 pound more than their peers.

To make their findings more complete, the scientists also looked at the diabetes risk of the participants, and they saw that people thin who went through one dramatic weight loss they even had a 54% more likely of getting type 2 diabetes than their peers.

Meanwhile, the obese adults that followed a strict schedule of weight loss at some point in their lives had less likely to develop diabetes than their peers.

Nearly 50% of thin women and 20% of thin men in the US believe they are overweight (Getty)

“We were a bit surprised when we first saw the positive associations of weight loss attempts with faster weight gain and increased risk of type 2 diabetes among lean people,” Dr. Qi Sun, a Harvard epidemiologist who led the study. And he expanded: “However, we now know that such observations are supported by biology which unfortunately entails adverse health outcomes when lean people try to lose weight intentionally”.

For the researcher, “the good news is that people with obesity will clearly benefit from losing a few kilos, and the health benefits last even when the weight loss is temporary.”

Sun considered that the weight loss likely led to biological changes in lean people that put them at greater risk of packing on the pounds later, such as raising levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin, which makes someone hungry more often.

People who were already quite thin and lost weight had a higher risk of type 2 diabetes (Europa Press)

This may also make people more likely to seek out salty or sugary foods because it activates the region of the brain associated with rewards.

Similarly, the researchers cautioned that accumulate more fat cells, which release ghrelin, in lean people to increase hormone levels. At the same time, rapid weight loss is thought to lead to lower levels of anorexigenic hormones, such as leptin, which help suppress hunger.

Increasingly, in recent times, medical evidence suggests that restrictive diets, and those that are farthest from social habits and people’s tastes are surely the ones that make you lose weight the most, but also those that are abandoned faster and in many cases generate a rebound effect more easily.

