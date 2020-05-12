Why Disney Head Honcho Isn’t Worried About Disney+ Delays

It is also value noting that Disney+’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier MCU collection might quickly have the ability to begin filming once more, though solely time will inform if it should nonetheless have the ability to make its meant August 2020 premiere date. WandaVision was slated for a December 2020 launch. For now, the way forward for among the largest deliberate Disney+ collection could also be unsure, however at the very least viewers can depend on Disney+ not working out of content material and never stopping manufacturing simply because filming cannot start.