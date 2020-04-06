Why Disneyland’s Avengers Campus Is Avoiding Thanos’ Snap

Go away a Remark
Disneyland and Walt Disney World did one thing monumental once they created Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a brand new theme park land that did not solely feel and appear like a part of the Star Wars universe, however truly has a narrative that units it firmly inside Star Wars canon. If there is a movie franchise that is truly larger than Star Wars proper now it is the Marvel Cinematic Universe however it seems Disneyland’s new Avengers Campus will not put visitors in the course of the MCU, because the universe it inhabits is one thing separate from what we see on the massive display screen. It is a world the place the Thanos Snap by no means occurred and it by no means will. The tip of half of all life is not precisely what Disneyland desires you serious about.
Disneyland’s first Marvel attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout makes use of all of the actors from the MCU, and the upcoming Spider-Man attraction will embrace Tom Holland as Peter Parker, so one may assume that the world we’re strolling into is the massive display screen Marvel universe. Besides that Iron Man can be there, which might imply that perhaps it takes place previous to the occasions of Avengers: Infinity Warfare. As an alternative, as Disney Stay Leisure director Dan Fields advised ComicBook.com, it takes place in a world the place the snap is not going to occur.
As I discussed, there isn’t any snap. What I imply by that’s we wish there to be some battle, however we do not need anybody to really feel that there is an apocalyptic risk to the top of humanity. Our buddies within the studio do an awesome job with that. So we wish the battle to be a little bit extra accessible to the day by day visitors right here.
The concept of strolling into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is actually thrilling, however the concept the whole lot you are might be destroyed any minute by Thanos would definitely put a damper on the enjoyable, and theme parks are, if nothing else imagined to be enjoyable. It appears that evidently’s one of many key causes that Avengers Campus exists in its personal universe.
Having stated that, even when the Guardians of the Galaxy attraction was opened, it was stated again then that the trip did not happen inside MCU canon, so the whole lot nonetheless matches.
The concept Avengers Campus is not the MCU in the identical approach that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a galaxy far, far-off, is likely to be a disappointment, however the truth is that various universes are a serious a part of Marvel as a complete, so the concept the theme park universe is yet one more is not actually that massive a deal. And whereas the theme park sights won’t be in the identical universe because the movies, all of Disney’s theme park sights at all the parks world wide are confirmed to exist throughout the identical universe. So there’s nonetheless a universe, it is only a totally different one.
The truth that Avengers Campus exists in a world with out a snap additionally opens it as much as inform new and totally different tales of its personal, which is actually an upside that Galaxy’s Edge is locked out of doing.
Avengers Campus is scheduled to open July 16 at Disney California Journey on the Disneyland resort.
Add Comment