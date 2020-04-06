Why Disneyland’s Avengers Campus Is Avoiding Thanos’ Snap

Disneyland and Walt Disney World did one thing monumental once they created Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a brand new theme park land that did not solely feel and appear like a part of the Star Wars universe, however truly has a narrative that units it firmly inside Star Wars canon. If there is a movie franchise that is truly larger than Star Wars proper now it is the Marvel Cinematic Universe however it seems Disneyland’s new Avengers Campus will not put visitors in the course of the MCU, because the universe it inhabits is one thing separate from what we see on the massive display screen. It is a world the place the Thanos Snap by no means occurred and it by no means will. The tip of half of all life is not precisely what Disneyland desires you serious about.