Why Disneyland’s Splash Mountain Redesign Should Mean An Even Bigger Change In The Park

It has been a wild experience worthy of a Disneyland attraction. After a groundswell of help constructed up for the concept of re-theming Splash Mountain at each Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Disney responded by asserting that the parks would do precisely that. Whereas no timeline has been given, each parks’ Splash Mountain rides will likely be changing the prevailing Track of the South theme with The Princess and the Frog in some unspecified time in the future down the highway.
The choice to show Splash Mountain right into a Princess and the Frog attraction makes explicit sense at Disneyland, because the experience is situated on the sting of New Orleans Sq.. So reasonably than merely altering the attraction, the brand new Splash Mountain may be integrated into a brand new, bigger New Orleans Sq.. Nonetheless, if that’s completed, then that leaves Critter Nation as a small land with solely a Winnie the Pooh-themed darkish experience and a canoe attraction, neither of that are significantly well-liked within the grand scheme of issues. So is it time for an entire redesign and substitute of Critter Nation?
The Historical past of Bear Nation
To be truthful, when the realm that’s now Critter Nation first opened in 1972, all it had was the Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes and one different attraction, the Nation Bear Jamboree. It was referred to as Bear Nation again then as a result of the Nation Bears had proved so well-liked at Walt Disney World that the land was constructed particularly to accommodate that one attraction. It was with the addition of Splash Mountain within the late 1980s that the land was renamed Critter Nation, to replicate the truth that greater than bears have been in residence.
In 2001, the Nation Bear Jamboree was exhibiting its age at Disneyland, and the long-running efficiency was changed with a easy darkish experience that took you thru the occasions of The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. Thus, the experience could be given the identical identify. It is a considerably uncommon place for such a experience, because the attraction may be very a lot the kind of factor you’d look forward to finding in Fantasyland. In truth, at Walt Disney World, that is precisely the place you will discover it. It is actually not misplaced in Critter Nation, but it surely additionally does not really feel completely at dwelling.
Critter Nation has all the time felt like one thing of an afterthought on the park. It is at the back of Disneyland, and earlier than the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, it was a useless finish that led nowhere. The proven fact that Galaxy’s Edge is there now means the land can see much more visitors than it used to, however that is all of the extra motive that Walt Disney Imagineering ought to take a very good onerous have a look at Critter Nation as a complete.
Definitely the brand new Splash Mountain can nonetheless technically match as a part of Critter Nation. A lot of the characters in The Princess and the Frog are speaking animals, not completely in contrast to the characters that they will be changing from the earlier model. And in the end, which land Splash Mountain falls into is considerably semantic. It will not change the attraction itself if it exists in New Orleans Sq. or Critter Nation.
New Orleans Sq. Should Broaden Even Extra
However as a result of Splash Mountain is actually subsequent door to the Haunted Mansion, it makes an excessive amount of sense to not make each of them a part of New Orleans Sq.. The new model of the experience must exist in a single place or the opposite, and placing Tiana in New Orleans makes an excessive amount of sense. When Princess Tiana is discovered as a walk-around character at Disneyland, New Orleans Sq. is the place she may be discovered. As a human, she belongs there reasonably than shifting her into Critter Nation.
But when Splash Mountain does grow to be a part of New Orleans Sq., then we’ve got to ask the query, is The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh sufficient of an attraction to anchor the now smaller Critter Nation?
In all probability not, and as such, Imagineers ought to contemplate Critter Nation as a complete for potential redevelopment. Particularly, they need to contemplate giving all the space over to New Orleans Sq..
The largest drawback is that as a result of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has taken over most of what little accessible house existed on that fringe of the park, there’s simply no place for the prevailing land, or any new land, to go. Whether or not you retain Winnie the Pooh or look to switch the experience as a part of a brand new land, you mainly solely have house for one attraction, so any new land that you just provide you with goes to be small and can solely have one attraction to anchor it.
Tiana’s Palace
And so, maybe the answer is to only let New Orleans Sq. annex all of Critter Nation. I see one actually thrilling alternative if we go that route, as we may flip the key meals location in Critter Nation, the Hungry Bear Restaurant, into Tiana’s Palace. Nonetheless, I am pondering this is not nearly altering the menu and altering the signal out entrance. Let’s actually go all out.
Disneyland is lacking a excessive finish restaurant contained in the park itself. The Blue Bayou has presumably the best location of any theme park restaurant ever, however the menu actually lets it down while you examine it one thing like Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney’s California Journey. To that finish, let’s utterly redesign the Hungry Bear right into a restaurant worthy of the identify Tiana’s Palace. Consider it: an attractive New Orleans-themed location with desk service, prime quality meals and nice music. Maybe there may even be dwell jazz music.
A location like that is going to wish extra space than the Hungry Bear Restaurant has. As such, an entire redesign of the remainder of Critter Nation would seemingly be wanted. This implies a series response of updates and modifications that seemingly means eradicating Winnie the Pooh. Whereas I am positive there are individuals who love the experience and I haven’t got something in opposition to it, I am simply unsure it’s a necessity underneath the circumstances.
With an entire redesign of the realm, there’s nonetheless room for an additional small attraction. Since there aren’t actually every other New Orleans themed Disney movies, perhaps Imagineering may provide you with one thing completely unique. There are lots of people who could be excited by an thought like that.
This is just one thought for the change, and there are quite a few different instructions this a part of Disneyland may go down, but it surely does appear to be this transformation to Splash Mountain may in the end spell the tip of Critter Nation. Very similar to Splash Mountain itself, the probabilities for the long run are fairly thrilling, and I can not wait to see what occurs.
