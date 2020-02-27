Why Disney’s New CEO Is Good News For Walt Disney World And Disneyland

Bob Chapek Already Will get It

Whereas earlier CEOs got here to grasp the parks and did nice issues with them, Bob Chapek already does. He is already been by means of the theme park studying curve, even when merchandise has all the time been his robust swimsuit. Clearly, the person could have lots to study concerning the Walt Disney Firm as an entire, however he will not want to grasp this. Assuming that Bob Chapek loved his previous job, and there is each indication that he did, then the Disney parks are going to be the a part of his new job the place he would be the most comfy. Disney theme parks are by and huge, doing nicely, and Chapek will doubtless have a private curiosity in ensuring that continues.