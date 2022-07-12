Why Djokovic was one of the most affected in the ranking after winning Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic could not defend the points he got last year (Reuters)

The action taken by ATP and the WTA of not handing out points after the end of Wimbledonto alleviate the decision of the organization of the tournament to prohibit the participation of Russian and Belarusian tennis players, ended up harming more than one protagonist.

Without going further, the champion of the competition, Novak Djokovicwho should have scored 2,000 points for beating Nick Kyrgios, dropped from position three to seventh. This abrupt fall is due to the Serbian he couldn’t defend the points he got last year where he was also crowned in London.

The man who holds the record for weeks as number one, with a total of 373, appeared this Monday on its lowest position since August 2018when he was number ten in the world.

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios lost positions in the ranking despite playing the Wimbledon final (Reuters)

Several protagonists were harmed by the decision made by the federations. In addition to Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios was another of those affected. The Australian played the final as number 40 in the ranking and today it is located five steps below despite having played a much better role than last year, in which he was fired in the third round. The Bad Boy of the circuit could have added 1200 points.

Among others, the case of Cameron Norriewho said goodbye to the tournament in the semifinals, improving the participation he had in 2021, when he fell in the third round. The British stopped winning 720 points that would have served him to get into the top10. Today it is 11, but it could have climbed to eighth place.

Danil Medvedev remains number 1 of the world despite not having played Wimbledon because of his nationality. The Russian, who had added 180 points, continues to lead the table with 7775.

Now, Within the top10 the Italian Janik Sinner returns who took advantage of the fall to twelfth place of the Pole Hubert Hurkacz, while the Italian Matteo Berrettinisemifinalist last year, is another of those who suffers the most consequences when falling from eleventh to fifteenth place.

On the contrary, the biggest climbthis week inside the top100, is for the Argentine Pedro Cachín what won 22 positions and settled in 98, its best historical classification.

Along the same lines, it should be noted that up to nine South American tennis players appear in the top 100: Diego Schwartzman (ARG,14), Sebastian Baez (ARG, 34), Francisco Cerundolo (ARG,39)Cristian Garin (CHI, 56), Federico Coria (ARG, 65)Alexander Tabil (CHI,72), Thomas M. Etcheverry (ARG,78), Federico Delbonis (ARG,84) and Peter Cachin (ARG,98).

