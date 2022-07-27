Why do I use an uninstaller on my PC even though Windows 10 and 11 can do it from the system

Taking a look at what we’ve been busy with in our PC’s storage from time to time is highly recommended, especially if we don’t want it to start filling up with software and files that we’ll end up leaving unused. To do this, Windows 10 and 11, as in previous operating systems, have an uninstall tool that is enough for the vast majority of us. Nevertheless, there is always room for improvement.

As with almost anything, there is third-party software designed to extend the functionality of our team. On the internet we can find a good number of uninstallers to clean our computer more easily. In this article we mention three interesting proposals.

When we want to uninstall a program in Windows, we usually do it from the ‘Uninstall a program’ option in Control Panel. Although the tool is effective, there are issues that are missing. That is why under these lines we leave you with three programs that can come in handy when it’s your computer’s cleaning dayor you want to maintain a constant order.

Bulk Crap Uninstaller





As we talked about in its day, Bulk Crap Uninstaller is a powerful tool with additional functions to those that we can find in the Windows 10 and 11 uninstaller. The application, in addition to being free, is open-source, and if you don’t want to install it either , It has a portable version.

This tool will analyze our computer to make a list of everything we have installed, in order to offer us information about what we can remove from our computer. The program has quite advanced optionsand it has categories that help us to identify if what we are going to uninstall can be a problem for our PC.

One of the key aspects of BCUninstaller is the possibility of mark the programs we want to uninstall to remove them from the system at once. In addition, there is an option marked by default to create a restore point in the system when we uninstall something in case a problem occurs.

O&O AppBuster





Another alternative is AppBuster from O&O. The great advantage of this application is the little weight it occupies on our PC. And it is that its executable file is just over 1 MB. In fact, it’s a portable application, so you won’t even have to install it on your computer.

The app is free and very easy to use. In it, a list of all the programs that we have installed on our PC will appear, so all we have to do is select those that we do not want to remain on our system. Best of all, like most third-party uninstallers, there will be applications that we will not see in the native Windows uninstall tool.

As with the aforementioned the tool also has the option to create a restore point after uninstalling any program. In addition, the apps from the Microsoft Store can also be uninstalled from there.

IObit Uninstaller





This alternative has a much more attractive interface, and offers all-in-one functions, such as identifying those programs that are installed in packs, the possibility of uninstalling all the extensions of our browsers from the same toolor an option to remove Windows apps from the Microsoft Store.

The app also has a monitoring tool that automatically detects and records the programs that are installed. However, it is somewhat invasive, and requires having the process in the background since Windows starts. The truth is that you have to dodge some bullets if you don’t want the application to rule your PC more than necessary, but its additional functions and the fact of having everything at hand makes it quite easy for us to recommend it.

Like the others mentioned, the app is completely freeand it is a good way to keep those programs that take up too much space on our computer at bay.

Special Mention: WinDirStat





WinDirStat is not considered an uninstaller as such, but rather an application that analyzes all the storage space occupied by the files that we have on our PC. In this way, with its block map, we have a fairly precise idea of ​​everything that the applications and files that we have on our PC occupy.

The great advantage is that it not only focuses on installed applications and programs, but also also in the personal and temporary files that are in our storage system. Thus, if we order by weight in descending order, we can know which folders and files consume more storage on our disk.

As with BCUninstaller, this tool also offers categories to find out the origin of the files that we want to remove from our PC. The program is free, and it is very useful if you want to keep your PC clean and tidy.