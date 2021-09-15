“Why do men have their World Cup and we don’t?”: Futsal players claim for a historical debt of the sport

Futsal players raise their voices in demand of the organization of a women’s World Cup

In 1989, the FIFA organized the first men’s futsal World Cup. 32 years and nine editions have passed from that moment to the present. These days, the men are once again testing themselves at the Lithuanian event, while the women are still waiting for their opportunity. The thing is the female version of the contest has never been organized and there is still no project to carry it out. That is why the players have decided to raise their voices.

With a harsh statement, the Association of Female Futsal Players (AJFSF) has started a campaign to demand that the FIFA to organize a Women’s futsal World Cup. It is not the first time that this union has undertaken an initiative of this type: already in 2015 they had launched the hashtag #WomenPlayFutsalFIFA, reaching a great impact on social networks, but without achieving a concrete response from the body that governs the discipline.

“We wonder how much longer we have to wait watching the World Cups sitting on the couch in our homes,” she questioned. Julia Dupuy, player of the Argentine futsal team. From Spain, where she works professionally for the Poio Pescamar of the Honor Division, the young woman explained: “Not having a Women’s World Cup means a setback for the sport. If you want to do a professional discipline, there has to be one. Today we are talking about nine World Cups already organized for men against none of women and it is not expected that there will be one. That is why we claim, because there is not even a project that there is one in the future nor a strategic development plan like women’s football 11 or men’s futsal has had ”.

The letter has already been sent by the players to the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, as well as other members of the body who work in areas that have interference in women’s futsal. All were notified by official mail and via mail, but so far there has been no response.

Julia Dupuy plays for the Argentine national team and is one of the spokespersons for this campaign

“Public abuse and neglect”, “Marginalized”, “Relegated” are some of the terms that have been used by the AJFSF to refer to the situation of the players. “Words may sound strong, but This is nothing more than an act of gender inequality among so many that there are today. In this case we are talking about sport and a federation like FIFA, which has a code of ethics and good governance. They are the first to talk about women’s development and promoting women’s sports, so it is clear that they are not fulfilling what they promise. We are not begging for anything: there are organizations that are responsible for promoting discipline, ”said Dupuy.

Asked about the causes of the refusal to organize this World Cup, the Argentine player alluded to a possible “political decision” and a “disinterest” on the part of those responsible. “It is also related to there are few female members in FIFA. If there are no women, they are less likely to fight for our rights, ”he added.

Worldwide, there are 50 countries that play futsal in the women’s branch. The strongest in the discipline are Spain, Italy, Brazil, Ukraine, Russia, Japan, Portugal and Iran, where there are professional leagues that allow players to have contracts and make a living from sports. In the absence of a World Cup, today the most important national team tournaments are held on a continental level with the Asian Cup organized by the AFC, the European Cup by UEFA and the Copa América by CONMEBOL.

The Argentina League, for its part, has 15 teams in the First Division Championship and 23 in the B. It is estimated that there is a total of 700 registered players (Each club must have a mandatory 5th, 4th and 3rd category, so there are many girls who practice this sport). The Argentine national team had a period of sustained growth that was somewhat slowed by the coronavirus pandemic. The crowning of this process was the runner-up in the Copa América in Paraguay 2019 after losing the final to Brazil, which is one of the best teams in the world.

The claim has been echoed around the world

“Even if there is no professional league, in Argentina the talent and the desire to grow of the players are there. Perhaps more support is needed at the club level so that they can become professionals, as happened in football 11 ”, reflected Dupuy, who highlighted the development of the discipline not only in Buenos Aires – where the most important tournaments are centralized. important – but also in provinces such as Mendoza, San Juan and Tierra del Fuego, which tend to nurture the AMBA with its most talented representatives.

The player, who is 21 years old and who has already gone through teams such as Boca, Sportivo Barracas, Racing, Olimpus Roma and Noci -the last two from Italy-, highlighted the work of the coach of the national team, Nicolas Noriega, who bet on encouraging the youth and organizing constant training sessions at the Ezeiza estate of AFA (not only before the tournaments). What’s more, He was very critical of Conmebol’s decision to suspend the Copa América, the South American U-20 and the Copa Libertadores as a result of the pandemic.

Social networks have been a fundamental push for the dissemination of the claim. Players from countries as far away and different as Argentina, Spain, Iran or Japan have joined their voices and have found an echo in the media around the world. Too received the support of their male colleagues who are currently playing their World Cup in Lithuania: several shared the statement and replicated the slogans.

“We have the feeling that there are many who agree, and not only in the field of futsal. There are people who want a more egalitarian society and a more equitable sport, you don’t have to like futsal to support us and agree with this fight”, Dupuy valued, who asks himself again and again“ Why do we have to claim these things in the 21st century? How much more do we have to wait?

In Argentina there are more than 700 players registered in the AFA women’s tournaments (Copa America)

The growth of women’s movements and feminisms around the world offers a fertile field for transformations in the political, cultural, social and – why not – sports spheres. That is why the player appealed to these new sensitivities to gender issues so that this claim can have an adequate response.

“This comes to anyone. There are people who have never seen a futsal match in their lives, neither for men nor for women, but when you tell them that they are in their ninth World Cup and that we didn’t have any, they ask questions. This goes beyond whether you care about sport or not: it is a question of ethics and empathyThat is why this claim is so powerful. We are in the 21st century and we are already beginning to question things that we did not before. We want to take advantage of these moments of change “, he concluded.

