Why Do So Many People Have A Problem With The Legend Of Korra?

However whereas some folks love The Legend of Korra (Like me) others completely despise it, even going the size to say that it disrespects the legacy of Avatar: The Final Airbender. Now, clearly, I disagree, however I not less than need to discover a few of the causes why folks don’t like TLOK. There will likely be some mild spoilers up forward, however actually, that is for the individuals who haven’t watched the collection but. So I gained’t reveal something main in Korra (however I’ll for ATLA, so Avatar spoilers forward! ). Scout’s honor.

Listed below are the arguments made in opposition to The Legend of Korra…