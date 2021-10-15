Why do they call Jorge Campos “The Immortal”

Martinoli is the mind behind having first enunciated his nickname (Photo: Twitter / @HEstadodeMex)

The arc of various Mexican soccer teams and even that of the Mexican National Team has the enormous footprint left by the legendary goalkeeper Jorge Campos Navarrete. The goalkeeper of the peculiar sweaters celebrates its 55th anniversary this October 15 and a life full of anecdotes and passages. The glories and decorations that he has starred in throughout his career they have led him to earn the nickname Immortal, nickname he received with his arrival at the microphones.

The third that you have supplemented along with Christian Martinoli and Luis García It is one of the most loved and recognized in the national football chronicle. Although the atmosphere that reigns between the characters could border on informality and jokes, None of his colleagues have had the intention or the arguments to belittle or dismiss the enormous trajectory that supports the native of Acapulco, Guerrero.

Like many of the nicknames the commentary team has on Aztec Sports, Martinoli is the mind behind first enunciating it. Thus, during a broadcast of a Liga MX match, the sports chronicler it occurred to him to refer to Jorge Campos as the Immortal. At that moment, the former player laughed and continued with his intervention, although the nickname remained for posterity.

Jorge Campos was successful with the team formed together with Luis García and Christian Martinoli (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

It is not for less. Although his intervention in the microphones is usually discreet and even limited, during his professional career he enjoyed wide recognition worldwide. His unique physical complexion and characteristic glove style put him in the spotlight and he stood as a important figure that came to be required in various advertising campaigns of big sports brands.

It was not a single occasion in which he participated in commercial campaigns, however, one of the most remembered was when together with Zinedine Zidane, Paolo Maldini, Eric Cantona, Luis Figo, Ronaldo, Patrick Cluivert, Among others, he played a violent soccer match against a team made up of beings that emerged from the underworld in an enclosure similar to the Roman Coliseum. On that occasion, Frenchman Cantona was in charge of scoring the final goal.

Said material, where he was an archer, has been listed as one of the best of all time, due to the personalities that he brought together, as well as the creativity of his development. Nevertheless, his figure did not only shine in the media field and transcended beyond the goal. In his passage through seven different clubs in Mexico and the United States he scored 46 goals as a forward and won five titles at the local level.

Jorge Campos was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

At the national team level, he was a fundamental architect of three Tricolor titles. With him on the squad, Mexico won the Concacaf Gold Cup in 1993 and 1996, as well as the 1999 Confederations Cup. Although he was also runner-up in the 1993 Copa América, and third place in 1999. He also participated in three world championships, consecutively, from 1994 to 2002, although he did not reach beyond the round of 16.

It is worth mentioning that in 2011, Jorge Campos was inducted into the Hall of Fame. This award is given to active or retired players who have marked a legacy in football. That time he entered together with Hugo Sánchez, Pelé, Diego Armando Maradona, Cabinho and Héctor Hernández García.

Thus, the legacy of the guerrerense in the fields will continue to be a benchmark for footballers who are currently playing, as well as others in retirement such as Iker Casillas, who He confessed to having grown up watching his saves. In that sense, whether in videos, microphones, play styles, and clothing, Jorge Campos’ footprint will remain. immortalized despite the passing of generations.

KEEP READING:

He dodged death seven times, touched glory in boxing and ended up in jail: the tragic story of Gato González

Piojo Herrera dismissed the match against Cruz Azul: “It doesn’t mean anything”

Caleb Plant hopes to surprise Canelo Álvarez: “There are things in which I am better”