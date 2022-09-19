Why do they consider Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo dead: “I invite you to the wake”

Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo

Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, has been in prison for more than 33 years. On the afternoon of this September 15, on the eve of the national holidays, the capo longed to be able to leave the Puente Grande Prison, Jalisco, but the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) took away all hope.

On September 7, the judicial authorities granted the Boss of Bosses the benefit of house arrest for the 22 medical conditions he suffers today, at 76 years of age. However, contrary to what was agreed, Félix Gallardo will remain behind bars for at least one more week.

According to his legal defender, Maria Theresa Vallejo Perezthe change of opinion was orchestrated from Mexico City by Rosa Icela Rodriguezhead of the SSPC and by the FGR.

The head of the SSPC was responsible, according to Vallejo Pérez, for the postponement of the hearing. (Photo: Twitter/@rosaicela_)

Originally, it had been stipulated that at the hearing this Thursday the operation of the security bracelet would be verified so that Félix Gallardo would serve the rest of his sentence at home. This happened and, in a preliminary way, agents of the National Guard (GN) confirmed that there was no problem.

“He had the illusion of being in prison but at his home.”

In addition, after carrying out a risk assessment, they had determined that the capo’s partial release did not represent any threat to society and there was also no risk of flight. The only thing left to do was move him to his home in Fraccionamiento Ciudad del Sol, in the municipality of Zapopan.

However, in a matter of a couple of hours, everything changed and the GN itself assured that it did not have enough elements to carry out the procedure.

“The Secretary [Rosa Icela] Talk on the phone, [para] that the hearing be suspended and at 2 in the afternoon they presented a document requesting the extension because they do not have enough elements for a transfer”, assured Vallejo Pérez during a brief meeting with the media.

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo was arrested in 1989 and his health has deteriorated rapidly within the walls of maximum security prisons.

“I hold her responsible and I hold all of Mexico responsible if Mr. Félix Gallardo dies”, added the lawyer.

According to the also human rights activist, from the federal authorities there is hatred and a feeling of revenge against Félix Gallardo, involved in the murder of Enrique Camarena-Salazar, Kikiagent of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its pilot Alfredo Zavala.

“As it is a political issue, where they create, where they build an image of a person, you have to kill it to offer it as a sacrificethat is what Rosa Icela intends to do”, attacked the defender.

For the legal representative of the Chief of chiefs, the extension requested by the federal secretary sentenced him to death and responds to the procedures of a totalitarian state.

In addition, he considered that the postponement of the hearing is an act of torture that could exacerbate the depression suffered by Félix Gallardo and, finally, end his life.

Felix Gallardo founded the Guadalajara Cartel and was sentenced for the torture and murder of Enrique ‘Kiki Camarena and Alfredo Zavala.

“That’s called hate, it’s called revenge.”

“The only thing they do is that they want to lengthen the hearing […] That’s called torture, the man is going to go into a depressive state and what do you think? They are going to kill him. So I invite you to the wake”.

Regarding the state of health of Félix Gallardo, Vallejo Pérez commented that one of the most worrying episodes occurred last July, since he suffered a heart attack. “His health is delicate,” warned the jurist.

As part of her statements after Thursday’s hearing, Félix Gallardo’s lawyer revealed that there is an investigation folder “for continuous psychological torture” against the FGR.

As he commented, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) itself collected and reported the evidence of “continuous and permanent” torture from the moment of the capo’s arrest.

Today, the former narco leader has at least 22 medical conditions. (Illustration: Infobae Mexico)

“They tell him yes you’re going out and then they tell him: look, you’re not going out today”, Vallejo Pérez mentioned as one of the signs of torture against Félix Gallardo. In addition, he anticipated that as of next Monday, September 19, he will go to the National Guard facilities to demonstrate against the breaking of the agreement with the jurisdictional body.

“There are no human rights here,” stated the representative of the founder of the Guadalajara Cartel and reiterated the responsibility “to this totalitarian State, to Rosa Icela, to the Prosecutor’s Office” for any possible consequence or affectation on her client derived from this decision, such such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or another heart attack.

The walls of the maximum security prisons of the Altiplanoin the State of Mexico, and that of Big bridgein Jalisco, have seen the vertiginous fall of the once Boss of Bosses. In August 2021 she gave an interview to Telemundo for the first time since he was admitted to prison, in which he described himself as “a corpse without aspirations” due to his ailments. Today, medical tests predict that Félix Gallardo will have three years to live.

