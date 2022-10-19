Why do they point to a former Barcelona footballer as the “guilty” of the stormy separation of Piqué and Shakira

Piqué, Shakira and Riqui Puig, Gerard’s former partner who was left in the eye of the storm

Like a novel by chapters, day by day, week by week, new details of the stormy separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira. While the bid continues for the custody of Sacha and Milan, his children, and for the division of assets, the Spanish media pointed to a former partner of the defender in Barcelona as the “culprit” of the rupture: it is about Riqui Puig.

Actually, not just him. Also to Gemma Iglesias, partner of the midfielder who today plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, the United States League. Both were left in the eye of the storm because Clara Chia Marti, the 23-year-old who conquered the heart of the world champion with Spain in South Africa 2010, was a friend of the influencer. And they suggest that they were the ones who introduced it to the veteran defender on some night of entertainment.

It is worth remembering that the European press was able to warn that the artist decided to break up with Piqué as a result of rumors of infidelity, which she would have verified through the hiring of detectives. At the same time, there is evidence that Clara and the soccer player had been seeing each other long before June 4, when the separation was made official. In fact, there are eyewitness accounts of them together dating back to February.

Iglesias, 22 years old, with Riqui Puig (Instagram/Gemma Iglesias)

At the same time, Puig had already been targeted as Piqué’s night-time companion. The journalist and paparazzi Jordi Martin had revealed in the Spanish program socialite that together they had a modus operandi to avoid flashes and cameras: the bar they regularly went to is called “La Traviesa”.

For example, they arrived by taxi, never in one of their cars. They entered through a side door, located on a little-used street. But also, inside, Piqué had a “reserved” room, surrounded by red curtains, to which only he defined who entered and who did not. It would be a modality that Gerard used in advance. The influencer Luciana Guschmer suggested that the defender used to participate in parties with models along with other soccer players, also with restricted access. And in them there was an unbreakable rule: there could be no mobile phones.

Gemma Iglesias, model, is famous for her active participation in networks: she knew how to share content from different parts of the world. Although she and Riqui would have introduced Clara Chía, 23, into Piqué’s inner circle, according to the aforementioned chronicler Jordi Martin, there was a controversial scale prior to the romance between the two.

“Piqué has a best friend. Clara was dating the brother of that friend of Piqué. Since they met, he was crushed by the girl. They exchanged phones, at first they met secretly. act followed not only does he steal his best friend’s brother’s girlfriend, but he also fires him from Kosmos -your company dedicated to the organization of events-, and hire the girl”, accused him in the program The fat and the skinny (Univision).

In the last few hours, Martin also reported that Gerard and his new partner would be looking for a child, something that the player had already wanted when he was with Shakira, but “They did not agree” and understands that for that reason the novelty “It will bother” the artist. “He has told his closest entourage that he wants to have another child and this may happen in 2023. He is super in love with Clara. He says that he wants stability with Clara and he looks more in love and happier than ever, “he added.

