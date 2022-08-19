Why do your SSDs and hard drives have less space than they indicate?

Indeed, a terabyte is not the same as 931 gigabytes, but do not think that those remaining 69 have evaporated.

Gigabytes, like energy, they can neither disappear nor be createdbut when we install a new SSD or a hard drive in our computer, there is a mysterious event that has been disconcerting first-timers for years, who feel cheated, at least until they look for an article like the one at hand. Today, in 3DJuegos, we solve the mystery of the missing gigas (and we are not talking about those used by the operating system).

We already told you: it is a natural and expected event, so stop writing that complaint to Wallapop, who no one has taken your GB —We have experienced very awkward moments in the past with buyers on this issue, believe us. In fact, things are very much in line with what these acronyms really mean, because the answer is not always “gigabyte”. Before we talk about it, let’s see what disparities we’re talking about by reviewing a table with the most common sizes for storage units.

Size according to the manufacturer Size in Windows Difference 4000 GB 3726 GB 274 GB 2000 1863 GB 137 GB 1000 GB 931 GB 69 GB 512 GB 477 GB 35 GB 500 GB 466 GB 34 GB 480 GB 447 GB 33 GB 256 GB 238 GB 18 GB 250 GB 233 GB 17 GB 240 GB 224 GB 16 GB 128 GB 119 GB 9 GB 120 GB 112 GB 8 GB 64 GB 60 GB 4 GB

If you look closely, in absolute terms the number of missing GB is increasing, but in relative terms, we always talk about about 7% of space “missing” in the final computation. It never hurts to put your SSD or HDD to the test with the appropriate utilities, of course, but hopefully you’ll start to calm down with the issue at hand.

The reason “1000” isn’t exactly 1000GB on an SSD

The crux of the matter lies in the binary and decimal systems. While the first is a numbering system that depends on two figures (1 or 0), the second works taking as arithmetic base the number 10. As you might expect, binary is used in the operating system, while in advertising, boxes, and common parlance we speak of decimal numbers.

On a day-to-day basis we speak of kilos, megabytes and gigabytes as powers of 10. In this way, a kilogram is 1000 grams (10 to the power of 3); one gigavolt, 1,000,000,000 volts (or 10 to the power of 9) and so on with other examples of the style. Now, on a PC, the numbers are binary according to the state “1” or “0”. The cells of a flash memory are loaded (1) or not (0).

With this on the table, we can now talk about what a kilobyte can be 1000 bytes (10 to the power of 3) o 1024 bytesif we go to the binary system, that is: 2 to the power of 10. To avoid confusion, there are information units that reflect this numbering system, such as los “Kibibytes”, los “Mebibytes”etc., but they are hardly used in the real world.

How the remaining space of your disk is calculated

now we can do a “binary size” calculation that have the storage units in Windows with respect to the decimal specification indicated by the manufacturer. To give an example, let us take as an example a terabyte of memoryor 1 000 000 000 000 bytes of data:

1 000 000 000 000 / 1024 = 976 562 500 kilobytes



976 562 500 / 1024 = 953 674 megabytes



953 675 / 1024 = 931 gigabytes

Windows itself allows you to see this measurement disparity when you click on a drive’s properties. In our case appears even one giga less with respect to the calculation, but of course it is a relief to know where this apparent absence comes from. Technically, Microsoft should apply the tale and write “GiB” instead of “GB” to maintain consistency and precision, but at this point in the game it would be too confusing.

