Why ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and ‘The Batman’ can now be seen on streaming but ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is still not available

This Wednesday, June 22, is the day chosen by Disney+ to premiere streaming ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, Marvel’s latest big-screen adventure to date. In addition, a few weeks ago ‘The Batman’ also arrived at HBO Max, but instead we are still waiting the platform launch of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and even the mere fact of where we can see it, why is it?

It all depends on Sony

As you well know, almost everyone wants to have their own streaming platform, but Sony is precisely the only one that has not fully entered that world. Let’s remember that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is part of the MCU and Marvel itself collaborated in its development, but at the moment of truth It is a Sony film, and it is this studio that decides which platform it sells its rights to.

Therein lies the first problem, since Sony is not interested that a movie as powerful and blockbuster as ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ become available soon no additional cost on a competing subscription service. Actually, that is applicable to almost all of its catalog, but with the adventure starring Tom Holland, things get even more complicated.

It is true that it is already available for rent or digital purchase, but that is a world apart that does not interest many consumers. In fact, currently streaming can only be seen on Netflix India from June 13, with no guarantee that it will be that same service that ends up bringing it to Spain. And it is that Today we still have no date for the arrival of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in our country. Not even on what platform will we see it.

Instead, Warner long ago set a 45-day deadline for its theatrical releases to be shown on HBO Max, while Disney lately it has tended to wait slightly longer than two months, but with ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ it has lowered it, thus approaching the same Warner strategy. With Sony, everything is unknown, on top of which the studio has already announced that it will play the card of an extended version of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in theaters starting in September.