Why Doctor Who might escape delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic

It’s honest to say that it’s a reasonably troublesome time for tv at the second, with all types of TV reveals pulled from the air, suspending their manufacturing or reinventing themselves to be filmed in isolation as the coronavirus pandemic retains many people at house.

After all, in the grand scheme of issues, just a few TV reveals being delayed isn’t the worst factor occurring in the world, however for viewers at house on the lookout for distraction and leisure the information that their favorite sequence might be held again even after the hazard has handed might be a tragic realisation.

However in an attention-grabbing twist, it seems to be like followers of Doctor Who might have much less to fret about than most, with a coincidental quirk of the BBC sci-fi drama’s manufacturing schedule which means that Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor may dodge the restrictions fully, even when loads of different dramas will probably be struggling.

In any case, in terms of scripted drama, it’s doubtless we gained’t see the full impact of the lockdown for months to return. At the moment, reveals that had been made just a few months in the past are nonetheless airing or coming quickly – however in just a few months, the reveals that ought to have been filming now gained’t have been shot on schedule and will probably miss their deliberate airdates.

Doctor Who, nevertheless, has unintentionally averted this difficulty with upcoming festive particular Revolution of the Daleks, at present set to air in December 2020 or January 2021.

Whereas a Doctor Who festive particular would usually movie in the summer time, this time the episode was filmed properly forward in winter 2019, over a yr earlier than it was as a consequence of be broadcast in a bid to incorporate it inside filming for sequence 12 (which aired from January to March) and provides solid an extended break.

Because of this the particular is already filmed in its entirety months earlier than it’s as a consequence of be broadcast, and RadioTimes.com understands that manufacturing (together with Extra Dialogue Recording) had accomplished a short while earlier than different TV dramas had been compelled to close down.

After all, there’s presumably nonetheless post-production work together with in depth VFX work, modifying and sound mixing to be accomplished earlier than the episode is able to air, and it’s unclear whether or not these processes may happen as regular with distant working from house (specialist tools could also be required for a few of them).

However usually talking, in terms of Christmas 2020 we may discover that Doctor Who is one in all the few TV dramas that really managed to wrap in time to air over the festive season, with others nonetheless taking part in catch-up. And who is aware of? Possibly this might imply Revolution of the Daleks will, by default, find yourself as one in all the BBC’s flagship reveals on Christmas Day itself.

After which there’s sequence 13. When followers discovered just a few weeks in the past that we had been in for a protracted wait earlier than filming even started on Jodie Whittaker’s subsequent adventures they had been furious, decrying the notion of getting to attend longer for extra Doctor Who.

Now, in fact, virtually each TV present could have an extended wait earlier than extra episodes. And with hindsight, it seems that Doctor Who’s schedule inadvertently anticipated the present disruption, with sequence 13 filming at present nonetheless set for autumn 2020 forward of a deliberate debut in late 2021. At time of writing, it appears eminently attainable that this filming may go forward as deliberate, permitting the manufacturing crew to proceed as that they had initially meant regardless of the worldwide disruption.

Questions stay as to how a lot sequence 13 pre-production work together with writing scripts, mapping out storylines, designing units and props or making costumes might be carried out whereas observing social distancing, in fact, and as time goes on it might be that Doctor Who does really feel one thing of a knock-on impact from the months of shutdown the UK has gone by means of.

Even when restrictions are lifted, there might be bother travelling overseas to movie the sequence’ trademark globe-trotting adventures, or we may enter a second lockdown, or there might be different problems associated to sources and crew availability because of all the different TV reveals that had been shut down, a ripple impact the scope of which is but to be totally understood.

Nonetheless, amid fixed doom-and-gloom bulletins about the newest massive TV present, movie launch or occasion cancellation it’s good to know that for Doctor Who followers there’s some mild at the finish of the tunnel, even past the inspiring sense of neighborhood Whovians have proven already throughout this disaster.

Doctor Who will reside on, which is fortunate – as a result of at the second it seems like we’d like it greater than ever.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks will air on BBC One in late 2020/early 2021