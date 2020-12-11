Why doctors are on strike today: Why are doctors on strike today, understand these 10 points in Mixopathy

Why doctors are on strike today: The All India Medical Association has called for a nationwide strike on 11 December. Due to this, today private doctors are not providing any other services except emergency services. These doctors are on strike against a recent decision of the central government. The Central Government has recently said that the AYUSH doctors should be allowed to perform surgery after doing a bridge course. Also Read – Doctors strike across the country today, IMA announces strike in protest against this decision of the government

Striking allopathic doctors say that allopathic, Ayurveda, Unani and homeopathy have their own distinct identity, so mixing them together will have fatal consequences.

The Central Government has said that the doctors of post-graduates in AYUSH should be given surgery exemption. The doctors are on strike from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday.

The central government has given permission to postgraduate doctors in AYUSH to perform bone and tooth surgery along with general surgery.

The IMA has termed this decision of the Central Government as wrong. He has said that there will be wrong results of mixing all methods of treatment.

Under this association of allopathy doctors, medical students and practitioners have been agitating for a long time.

The IMA said that the NITI Aayog wanted to create a new system by combining all the systems of medicine. But this will create only one ‘Mixopathy’, which will not be right.

About 22 thousand private doctors of Uttar Pradesh have participated in this strike. All the services of private hospitals, nursing homes, and testing centers of the state remained closed on Friday, and only emergency services and patients with corona virus infection are being treated during this period.

State President of IMA Dr. Ashok Rai said that 21 thousand 500 private hospitals, pathology, diagnostic centers and private doctors of Uttar Pradesh will be off work from 6 am to 6 am on Friday and during this time only emergency facilities and covid- 19 patients will be treated. He said that the Indian Dental Association has also supported the IMA’s move.

He said, “AYUSH physicians are being given permission to perform surgery by taking a bridge (short term) course. The Central Government has constituted committees for Integrated Medicine. Right now allopathic, Ayurveda, Unani and homeopathy have their own distinct identity, in such a situation, mixing these together will have fatal consequences.

President of IMA Lucknow, Dr. Rama Srivastava said that the work is closed in the capital Lucknow’s 271 nursing homes, private hospitals, 6800 private doctors, 350 diagnostic centers, Pathology from Friday morning to Saturday morning.

President of IMA Lucknow, Dr. Rama Srivastava said that the work is closed in the capital Lucknow's 271 nursing homes, private hospitals, 6800 private doctors, 350 diagnostic centers, Pathology from Friday morning to Saturday morning.