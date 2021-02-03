Why Does The Weeknd Wear Bandages? Before Super Bowl, He Explains

Within the weeks main as much as the Weeknd’s efficiency on the Super Bowl LV Halftime Present this Sunday, many individuals have commented on the full-face bandages he’s worn in latest images and through his efficiency on the American Music Awards. Selection caught up with the Weeknd this week throughout a break from Super Bowl rehearsals and requested just a few questions on them (his solutions seem beneath), however first, slightly backstory:

Again in November of 2020, the Weeknd launched his “After Hours” album cycle with a pair of songs — the smash singles and movies “Blinding Lights” (which was Selection‘s Hitmakers Document of the Yr) and “Heartless” — that started the red-jacketed, busted-nose character and his bad-night-in-Las-Vegas storyline that has continued by means of lots of his movies, TV and awards present appearances.

The Weeknd spoke with Selection in regards to the movies in our cowl story again in April, however didn’t reveal a lot: “This character is having a extremely dangerous night time, and you may include personal interpretation of what it’s.” That dangerous night time begins off with just a few too many drinks and a struggle, however then the story turns into extra surreal, apparently involving possession by an evil spirit, decapitation and extra.

And simply when the bandaged-nose began to appear regular, the Weeknd appeared together with his face absolutely wrapped in bandages throughout his actually explosive look on the American Music Awards in November, like an individual who’d simply had cosmetic surgery — and the “Save Your Tears” video made it seem like that’s precisely what occurred. Nonetheless, his new Super Bowl advert, launched Tuesday, exhibits him trying utterly regular.

Over the previous few weeks, the web has been filled with chatter, memes and confusion, with many followers questioning what the bandages imply, and whether or not he’ll proceed the theme on the Super Bowl. What’s happening? The Weeknd solutions just a few — however certainly not all — of our questions beneath.

Your “After Hours” character has been more and more extra bandaged, with a whole head bandage at AMAs, and is now evidently post-plastic surgical procedure. Folks have been speculating about this for weeks — what does it symbolize or imply?

The significance of your entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd tradition of Hollywood movie star and other people manipulating themselves for superficial causes to please and be validated.

Are you able to give any perception into how the bandages match into the unique “dangerous night time in Las Vegas” storyline?

It’s all a development and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened ranges of hazard and absurdity as his story goes on.

What can we take from the truth that you appear to be deliberately making your face more and more unattractive whereas selling your largest album?

I suppose you can take that being enticing isn’t essential to me however a compelling narrative is.

Typically you seem in images or on TV and movies in character, generally not. Why?

Why not play with the character and the artist and let these traces blur and transfer round?

Are you in character now?

I don’t know, I’d should ask him.