Why does UP SIT want to recite the scene of 1984 riots in Kanpur, in which 127 people were killed

Anti-Sikh Riots 1984: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will recall the crime scenes of 19 places during the anti-Sikh riots in which at least 127 people were killed in Kanpur (Kanpur) after 31 October 1984. The four-member SIT is headed by retired Uttar Pradesh DGP Atul and other members include retired district judge Subhash Chandra Agarwal and retired additional director (prosecution) Yogeshwar Krishna Srivastava. Also Read – Farmers 5th Round Talk with Govt Live Update: 5th round meeting between farmer leaders and government begins

SP Balendu Bhushan Singh is its member-secretary. The state government constituted the SIT on February 5, 2019 to investigate the riots. Members of the SIT will now visit 19 crime spots with forensic experts and revisit the crime scene with eyewitnesses. Also Read – UP: IAS officer posted in MLC Election duty dies of heart attack, CM Yogi mourns

He will also question the local people on the events of 31 October 1984 and beyond. SP Balendu Bhushan Singh said that SIT is also trying to contact 56 eyewitnesses, as it will help a lot in getting input. Also Read – Delhi Traffic Latest Alert: Many borders of Delhi closed today, use these routes to avoid inconvenience