Why does Warhammer 40K have so few quality games while being such an attractive brand?

The brutal and unforgiving universe of Warhammer 40K is probably the most popular IP of the Games Workshop company and has given thousands of hours of gameplay on boards, dozens of novels and other varied merchandise. But curiously, it has in its vast catalog of few video games that can be considered worthy of mention in their respective genres. We review how this is possible.

Warhammer 40,000 is to miniatures strategy games what Star Wars is to popular movie culture: one of the most iconic and representative of the medium to which it belongs, and an inescapable reference for any fan of them when mentioning them. However, just as the ”Tito Lucas” franchise -now Mickey Mouse- has been blessed with some of the best games that genres such as FPS, Space Sim or classic arcades can boast of having in their history, the examples of great video games centered on the Games Workshop franchise can be counted on the fingers of both hands, and perhaps we have plenty depending on our tastes. Curious case, especially if we take into account that both IPs appeal to science fiction -although from opposite prisms- and are also approximately from the same fifth. Which should mean that they have enjoyed the same appreciation from fans in terms of playful video production.

In the case of the Warhammer 40K universe, some of the main reasons may be precisely the immensity of its cast, its vast universe, and the fact that its plot unfolds not over a few decades, as is the bulk of Star Wars. , but covers more than 10,000 years of stories of imposing legions of Space Marines, conniving and political xenophobes of the Inquisition, vain sacrifices by the Imperial Guard, treacherous betrayals of the Eldar, unstoppable !WAAAAAAAGGGH! orks, abominable invasions of the tyranids… In short, as many situations as we can imagine, with which in the background it will not be that there are no quality playable proposals.

Over the decades, various video game studios They have tried to capture brushstrokes of this universe at war and perpetual chaos in various video games. And while there are some that have been resounding successes and are still played and enjoyed long after their release, the bulk of the “video game” production of the bleak future where there is only war is, at most, pasable. Of course, not everything is capable of being transferred to a video game, but in the beginning, the WH40K games aspired to be such exact reproductions of their board versions that they did not convince users of pcs or consoles or mythomaniacs of the games and tournaments of the strategic game of miniatures; they did not have a particularly defined personality.

Not everything is likely to be transferred to a video gameIn the nearly 30 years of popularization of video games as a mass medium, Warhammer 40K has resulted in a whopping almost 50 titles distributed between compatible, consoles and, more recently, mobile. But I insist again that the problem is that either they have been iterations of the same scenario with the same mechanics and objectives in each game, or their contributions to the genre have been so concise that have gone unnoticed. In other cases, simply, they sinned of ambition and they stayed in the middle.

For example, Space Hulk is the most versioned board game of all those that have come out of the minds of Games Workshop, and it is a clear example -except for one or two versions- of “played one, played all”. Another example of mediocrityor lack of innovation was the nondescript Fire Warrior. Not only was it based on one of the least popular races among the bulk of board game fans (the Tau), but its mechanics hardly added anything to what had already been seen in the genre. And what about the failed projects of Dark Millenium (MMORPG) or too ambitious like the Eternal Crusade -reminiscent of the Planetside-. The former was canceled in its mid-stages of development, and the latter never got off the ground in Early Access due to lack of focus and myriad balance and glitches.

At present it is not that the proposals have improved much. As “less honorable” mentions we can find the conclusion of the Dawn of War trilogy, abandoned to its fate by the developers, or the umpteenth version of the “lane defense” in the style of Plants vs Zombies from Storm of Vengance. Anyone who is a fan of this dark and brutal universe, as yours truly will notice one undeniable fact: there are a painfully small number of titles worth remembering. even with some caveats like Gladius: Relics of War -which does not get rid of some critically bad points that do not leave it up to par with the bulk-, games focused on the gloomy future continue to suffer from simplicity, unattractiveness, lack of innovation or focus, but above all of not being able to capture the attention not only of the general public, but also of the Warhammer 40,000 fans themselves. Besides, it will also be necessary to see how the community breathes before the release of the most recent title: Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters.

However, I think it is unfair on my part -and heresy in the eyes of the Emperor, loved by all- to close these lines without mentioning some of those few games that we can consider as hitsand that show that the franchise can still surprise us a lot with the different eternal conflicts that take place 40 millennia in the future.