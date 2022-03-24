Why Donovan Carrillo’s scholarship depends on his participation in the 2022 World Championships

Donovan Carrillo will debut at the 2022 World Figure Skating Championships in the early hours of March 24 (Photo: Aleksandra Szmigiel/REUTERS)

Donovan Carrillo Suazo burst onto the scene at the Winter Olympics during the Beijing 2022. In the contest he managed to surpass the participation of any Mexican in said competition when he qualified for the final in his first participation. Despite his achievement and the personal records he broke, the Mexican authorities did not make any additions or modifications to the amount of the scholarship received month after monthbut will wait for the end of the World Figure Skating Championship to define it.

The figure that the talented skater receives on a monthly basis is MXN 30 millike all the athletes who managed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Although the participants of the disciplines in the summer program received the readjustment in their incentives in accordance with the objectives achieved in the Japanese capital, this was not the case. case of Carrillo, who will have to wait until after Montpellier 2022according to Ana Guevara, head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE).

According to the statements of the former Olympic medalist, at a press conference at the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022, Carrillo was informed about the new conditions and operating rules for the delivery of the sports scholarship. In that sense, New parameters will be considered, such as the ranking and the phase until which it transcends in the official international competitions. contemplating their annual program.

And it is that in January 2022 the parameters for granting economic support to high-performance athletes in the country changed. In this sense, the new conditions consider the delivery of the highest figures to those athletes who have finished in the best places in the table of their disciplinewhether in Olympic Games or World Championships.

In this regard, Ana Guevara pointed out that “We want scholarships to generate more competitionthat it be more aspirational, but that those who enter the competition are not the best in Mexico, but that they can compete against the best in the world. Comfort will never generate results or aspiration”, in an interview with Antonio de Valdés.

In that sense, they can receive from MXN 9 thousand per monthin case of finishing on the 16th rung of the Olympic Games, up to the MXN 55 mil if they led the classification. In the case of the World Championships, the figure goes from MXN 7 thousand up to MXN 49 thousandconsidering the same range.

On the contrary, in case of finishing outside the first 16 places, the amount could be suddenly reduced to MXN 6 thousand monthly, approx. That would have been the case for Carrillo if at the end of Beijing 2022, despite having obtained his personal best in short, free programs and being the first Mexican athlete in a Winter Olympics final, his role had been evaluated.

However, there is a clause that could benefit you. Yes, during the World Championship in Montpellier, Carrillo fails to finish among the first placescould remain on the list of beneficiaries if “it still has ample expectations of development and with the possibility of obtaining outstanding international results, for his sports career and for having obtained historical records in the elementary competitions of the Olympic cycle”.

The Mexican athlete is in the 81st position in the world ranking by the International Ice Skating Union (ISU). In case of improving his position with respect to the Olympics, he could also climb a few steps in the global ranking. His participation in Montpellier 2022 will start at dawn on March 24 where he will face 49 opponents, of which some had participation in Beijing.

