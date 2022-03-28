why DOOM has reserved port 666 since Windows 95 and the same thing happens in Windows 10 and 11

Windows 95 is famous for being one of the biggest releases in the history of the system, and one in which it seems that Microsoft invested in publicity and influence like never before. It was the time loca in which the cast of ‘Friends’ did the Windows 95 video guide, and people lined up to buy the operating system on launch day.

Another thing that Microsoft did to promote it has to do with a video game as legendary as the system. Bill Gates himself got into DOOM to talk about Windows 95 and what it was like “a system for gamers“But that’s not the only special relationship between Windows and DOOM, there’s something from that era that persists today and has a TCP/UDP port flavor.

the port of the beast





Explained in a simple way so that anyone can get an idea of ​​what a port is for, we can compare it with an IP address. The IP is the address that is given to your computer or device and that allows you to be found through a network or the Internetwhich, as we know, is a fairly large network.

If a network is a neighborhood in a city, for example, your IP address is similar to your home address. Inside or outside, your house will have a gas inlet, you can think of that inlet as a port. It’s the way the gas can be supplied to your house or, it’s the way the software can talk to the other equipment. It makes communication and “gas” safer and reduces chaos.

Considering that in DOOM you fight against the forces of hell, port 666 was the perfect entry

In the 1990s, ID Software, the video game developer founded by John Carmack and John Romero, registered port 666 with IANA. The IANA is the global coordinating body that is responsible for assigning numbers to things like IP addresses, ports, and other Internet protocol resources. You can see all the registered ports in this list, including the one for DOOM.

It is very rare for a game to have a port reserved in this way, not only that, but the port that DOOM has reserved is one of the few system ports that exist. These are all from 0 to 1023. From 1024 to 49151 the ports are called “user” or “registered ports” and from 49152 to 65535 we have the “dynamic, private or ephemeral” ports.

The malware port

The reservation of port 666 by DOOM is today more of an easter egg than anything else, but one that has lasted for almost 30 years and that continues to exist in current versions of Windows even though you have never played or will ever play DOOM.

Just go into the folder C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc from Windows Explorer and review the “services” file with any text editor to verify that ports 666/tcp and 666/udp are still reserved for ID Software’s Doom. (Be careful editing that file, you may break something.)



Windows 11 services file with all ports listed

Bill Gates was so committed to promoting Windows 95 as the Windows of gamers, that he got into DOOM… and DOOM got into Windows forever.

Another interesting detail about port 666 is that it is not only used by DOOM, due to its connotations (few numbers so famous), has been used by a long list of Trojans and backdoors over the years. including some called “SatansBackDoor” and even “Cain&Abel”.

Microsoft wanted Windows to be considered THE platform for video games so badly that it got into the promotion of DOOM, a game so successful and emblematic that we are tired of seeing it as a crazy example being played as “normally” in a pregnancy test as in the Task Manager.